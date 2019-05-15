RAK Ruler receives Fujairah CP, Ramadan well-wishers

By Wam

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, at Al-Diyafa Majlis in Khuzam.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, was present.

He also received greetings from a number of Sheikhs; officials; dignitaries; businesspersons, Emiratis and members of the Arab Muslim and foreign communities. They wished President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and H.H. Sheikh Saud good health as well as development and prosperity for the people of the UAE.

A number of Sheikhs and senior officials attended the meetings.