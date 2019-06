By Wam

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received sons of Emirati martyrs on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, at Khuzam Palace on Tuesday.

Sheikh Saud also received Eid greetings from Shaikhs and a delegation of police officers.