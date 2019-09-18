RAK saw record number of visitors in August

By WAM

Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority on Wednesday announced record-breaking visitor numbers in August this year, with almost 118,000 people choosing the UAE's northernmost emirate as a visit destination.

The emirate has witnessed a five percent growth in overall arrivals year-to-date, with the peak reaching 117,995 visitors in August.

The Authority also revealed an 8.4 percent increase in domestic visitor arrivals which indicates a rise in the emirate’s popularity as a preferred staycation destination amongst UAE residents.

As for international markets, Poland, Russia, India, Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic have significantly contributed to the record-breaking number of visitors last month, with growth percentages of 26.6 percent, 25.3 percent, 13.7 percent, 9 percent and 8.3 percent, respectively.

With almost 118,000 visitors arriving at RAK, hotels and resorts also reported a 3.7 percent increase in occupied rooms propelling a 3.1 percent growth in occupancy rates compared to the same period last year.

In line with the Emirate’s Destination Strategy 2019-2021, Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority has made its mandate to assert the emirate’s position as the fastest-growing tourism destination in the region while showcasing its breadth of offer in regional and international target markets, whether through promotional roadshows or ongoing marketing campaigns that appeal to visitors of all ages and interests.

Raki Philips, CEO of RAKTDA, said, "We are extremely proud to announce the record-breaking number of visitors we welcomed in August 2019. Nearly 118,000 visitors have chosen to explore Ras Al Khaimah and experience the diversity of its landscapes and offering from pristine beaches, undulating terracotta desert, to awe-inspiring vistas of the majestic Hajar mountains, including the country’s highest peak – Jebel Jais."