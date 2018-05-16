Ramadan bargains in the car market

Ramadan 2018 has brought its now traditional deals in the local car market. Increasingly tense competition means that motorists have an even wider range of offers than ever for both new and used vehicles. Carswitch.com have looked at some of the best motoring bargains out there in time for the festive season.

GMC will give you savings of up to AED 35,000 on new car purchases, whilst Honda will give you an extended warranty of 5 years. Toyota offer free registration, service and insurance and Volvo is giving special offers for business users.

Many car dealers are offering further benefits in-store, making this a good time of year to consider a new purchase.