Ramadan working hours for public sector announced

By Wam

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, FAHR, on Thursday announced that the working hours of public sector employees in the UAE will be five hours during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

According to a circular issued by FAHR, the working hours for all ministries and federal entities will be five hours, starting at 9 am and ending at 2 pm, except when the work nature requires extra hours of operation.

On the occasion, FAHR expressed sincere congratulations to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces; and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.

The Authority also congratulated the people of the UAE, and Arab and Islamic nations on the Holy Month.

Private sector working hours for Ramadan announced

Working hours for the private sector will be reduced by two hours during the Holy Month of Ramadan, according to the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, issued the decision as per Article 65 of Federal Law No. 08 of 1980.

The minister extended his congratulations and well wishes for the auspicious occasion to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses, Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.