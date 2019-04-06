Ras Al Khaimah praised for global development hub potential

By Wam

Franz-Michael Skjold Mellbin, Ambassador of Denmark to the UAE, has said that his meeting with H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, on Friday, was an eye-opening opportunity, revealing the vast potential of the emirate as a world-class hub for development.

"I am very impressed with the very coherent narrative about where Ras Al Khaimah wants to go and develop itself. His Highness was very good at explaining that he wants to put the human element at the centre, tracking talents, tracking companies and getting Ras Al Khaimah to be a world-class hub for development, he said.

The Danish Ambassador said he was also impressed when he visited Ras Al Khaimah Ceramic, a key industrial player in the emirate.

"One of the things I noticed was the coherence and the ambition all the way from His Highness to the free zone people to the individual companies, and that is confidence-inducing when you see commercial opportunities in places like Ras Al Khaimah," Mellbin enthused.

He said he sensed a serious business environment that offers real opportunities and it opens doors to a lot of people to consider this place for investment. "In a world where you have stiff competition, we have Dubai and Abu Dhabi which have a larger world recognition as brands and names, it is very important for a place like Ras Al Khaimah to have these kinds of indicators to back up their business proposals and their value proposition."

On the potentials of growth for Ras Al Khaimah, the ambassador said, "I see potentials in two specific dimensions, one is public-private partnerships which would encompass energy, environment and circular economy. I also see an opportunity in logistics which is quite important."

"I will be looking to have discussions with Danish companies within those three sectors. We do have companies who want to move business to Ras Al Khaimah. I will come back to them and talks to them about what I have seen here today," he continued, adding that there are "awesome opportunities, but the whole port sector is very competitive. I have seen the division of labour. I see the best opportunities in moving the logistics sectors towards what people call Industry 4.0. We would like to explore more when it comes to digitisation and logistics."

He concluded by saying Denmark wants greater diversity in its business relationships with the UAE. "There are opportunities, we need ambitious partners at the other side of the table, and we certainly get that from His Highness, from the free zones and ports here, and from individual companies, wherever there are opportunities, we will pursue them."