Ras Al Khaimah Ruler offers condolences to Al Falasi family

By WAM

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras al-Khaimah, offered today his condolences to Sultan, Mohammed and Khalid Sultan bin Saleem Al Falasi on the death of their mother Amna Hamed Hamad Al Mazrouei.

While visiting the mourning tent in Al Mimzar, Dubai, Sheikh Saud expressed his heartfelt condolences to her sons and relatives. He also prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest her soul in Paradise and to grant patience and solace to her family.

A number of Sheikhs and senior officials also offered condolences along with Sheikh Saud.