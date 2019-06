By WAM

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today offered condolences to Mansour Abdullah Al Awadhi on the death of his sons Abdullah and Zayed.

While visiting the mourning Majlis, Sheikh Saud expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the bereaved family, praying to Allah the Almighty to bless their soul with mercy in Paradise and bestow solace on their family.