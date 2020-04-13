Ras Al Khaimah Ruler opens drive-through COVID-19 screening centre

By WAM

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has highlighted the importance of an initiative led by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to establish drive-through National Screening Centres across the country to safeguard the health and safety of the public.

During the official opening of the National Screening Centre in Ras Al Khaimah, which is located next to the Eid prayer ground in Khuzam, H.H. Sheikh Saud, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, praised the commitment of the community in adhering to the extensive health and safety measures undertaken by the UAE Government to combat the spread of new coronavirus, COVID-19.

Sheikh Saud inspected the drive-through facility, which is operated by Ambulatory Healthcare Services, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Health Services Company. He was informed that it is equipped with the latest medical devices, proficient staff and that the screening procedure takes just 5 minutes, with a capacity to examine up to 500 people a day.

The Ras Al Khaimah Ruler listened to a detailed explanation of the process and how it ensures the safety of the dedicated staff at the centre, while providing a comfortable experience to those utilising the service.

He expressed his appreciation for the huge effort made to open the National Screening Centre in Ras Al Khaimah in such a short period of time and his admiration and confidence in the frontline staff ensuring the health and safety of the public in Ras Al Khaimah.

The Centre offers fast and efficient COVID-19 testing to the public, using the latest medical devices. It launches in line with efforts of the UAE leadership’s desire to ensure the health and safety of the community and to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The National Screening Centres are an important part of the UAE’s package of measures designed to track and reduce the spread of COVID-19 by testing many people on a daily basis.

The National Screening Centre in Ras Al Khaimah will operate from Sunday to Thursday from 10am until 6pm and has the latest technology and qualified medical personnel to conduct tests in just 5 minutes.

Tests are free of charge to those who meet certain criteria, which is confirmed in advance over the phone. Priority is given to the elderly, pregnant women, people with underlying health conditions and those having symptoms of COVID-19. Those who do not meet the criteria have to pay AED370 fee.

The examination result is then delivered to individuals via SMS. To book an appointment, call 800 1717.

