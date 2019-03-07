Ras Al Khaimah steel arch bridge sets Guinness World Record

By Wam

A steel arch bridge, in the Shamal, Ras Al Khaimah, has set a Guinness World Record as the world's longest steel bridge span with a length of 32.37 metres.

The former record registered was 26 metres in Poland.

Abdullah bin Mohammed Balheif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Infrastructure Development, received a certificate from the representative of the Guinness World Records during the ceremony organised by the ministry at the bridge site.

The bridge takes a capacity of 2,000 vehicles per hour and has many economic advantages compared to concrete bridges, with a life expectancy of up to 104 years, without the need for maintenance, and able to bear all loads and weights.

Minister Al Nuaimi presented this remarkable achievement to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.

He affirmed that the vision and guidance of the wise leadership has succeeded in placing the country in the ranks of those in terms of development, progress and prosperity. The ministry had a great impact on the country's achievements in the way to be among the best, globally, by 2021, to achieve the UAE cent 2071.

He stressed that the ministry is keen to complete the infrastructure projects in an innovative way to serve the sustainability of projects and their compliance with the environmental standards taken from the strategy and direction of the UAE and the guidance of its wise leadership, pointing out that holding the Guinness World Record comes from great efforts and ideas. This is a new achievement added to the series of successes achieved by the country in general and the ministry in particular.

He added that the steel bridge project is part of the second phase of the Emirates Road. The project is an embodiment of the innovative thinking taken by the ministry to promote the development of its future projects, pointing out that this bridge with steel arched structures has many advantages. Corrugated iron is an alternative solution to the traditional concrete structures that are implemented in bridges, tunnels and so on.

The arched steel structures are corrugated iron sheets that are executed after the design, according to the project requirements. The sheets are then manufactured, coated and plated in the factory. The plates and accessories are transported in containers.