Rashid Hospital becomes first in Dubai to implement sacral nerve stimulation technique

The Rashid Hospital becomes the first in Dubai to implement sacral nerve stimulation known as InterStim technique for the treatment of fecal incontinence and chronic constipation.

Fecal incontinence is the inability to control bowel movements. Many factors can cause this condition such as nerve or muscle damage. Some causes of nerve or muscle damage can be due to childbirth, constant straining during bowel movements, spinal cord injury or stroke.

Rashid Hospital recently successfully conducted this procedure for two patients; one of them was suffering from fecal incontinence and the other from chronic constipation.

Dr Labib Al Ozaibi, Consultant Coloproctologist at Rashid Hospital said, "This advanced technique is based on electric stimulation of the sacral nerves by implanting a small device under the skin known as the InterStim neurostimulator. It is inserted under the patient’s skin. It sends mild electrical pulses to the nerves in the back that control bowel, rectum and bladder movement. The neurostimulator works by stimulating the patient’s sacral nerves, helping the patient regain control of his bowel functions. Bladder problems as well as constipation are treated at the same time."