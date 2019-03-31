Rebranded Abu Dhabi Warriors is Back as UAE Warriors

By Staff

Following a mesmerizing display of talent, skill and showmanship in the 5th edition of Abu Dhabi Warriors, that took place last January, Palms Sports announced the next edition of the increasingly popular MMA championship, which has been rebranded as “UAE Warriors”.

During the press conference held in Anantara Eastern Mangroves on March 28th, Mr. Fouad Darwish, General Manager of Palms Sports, announced that preparations for the rebranded MMA event are underway to deliver an even more spectacular fight night on May 3rd.

Commenting on the decision to rebrand the championship, Mr. Darwish said, “this relatively young championship managed to create ripples of interest that echoed across MMA circles within Abu Dhabi and beyond.

It was the increasing popularity as well as the universal and inclusive nature of the series that were the precursor for its rebranding as UAE Warriors”.

Mr. Darwish added, “bearing the name of our beloved capital, Abu Dhabi, has been an honor bestowed upon the competition and, by association, upon Palms Sports. In light of the great feedback received from fans, the media and MMA experts across the world, we are convinced that Palms Sports successfully delivered an event worthy of its name”.

He continued, “changing the championship’s name to be associated with our great country, the UAE, certainly adds more weight and prestige to the event and dictates executing and delivering an event to the highest of standards, which is what Palms Sports has become synonymous with”.

Additionally, Mr. Darwish announced that for the first time in its history, UAE Warriors will introduce title fights within different weight divisions.

The 6th edition of the series, and the first under the new name, will feature 3 title fights: a featherweight title fight, a welterweight title fight and a light heavyweight title fight.

While specific details of the fighters participating in the up-coming edition have not been announced yet, it was revealed that talks with some fighters who featured in the previous edition will return to the championship, either to extend their win streaks or to avenge their loss; most notably amongst whom is Emirati champion Ahmed Al Darmaki who will make a comeback seeking another win.

The event will be broadcast live across the UAE and the Middle East on Abu Dhabi Sports TV and viewers across the world can follow the action on fite.tv and mmatv.co.uk. Tickets will go on sale soon via Virgin Megastore.