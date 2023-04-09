Record-breaking Sale of Dubai's Number Plate P7 for Dhs55m in Support of 1 Billion Meals Endowment Campaign

The “Most Noble Numbers” charity auction for special vehicle plate numbers saw a world record being created in Dubai with the number plate P7 sold for record Dhs55 million to support 1 Billion Meal Endowment Campaign on Saturday.

The plate P7 entered the Guinness Book of Records as the most expensive number plate in the world.

The plate P7 topped the list of action numbers as other plate numbers and mobile numbers were also sold for record amount of money.

Emirates Auction said, “We are proud to announce that the ‘Most Noble Numbers’ charity auction organised by Emirates Auction has set a new world record and entered the Guinness Book of Records! Plate number P7 was sold for a whopping Dhs55 million, making it the most expensive number in the world. We are thrilled that the proceeds will go directly towards supporting the ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign, which aims to establish the largest Ramadan sustainable food aid endowment fund.”

The person who bought the Dubai number plate P7 for a record Dhs55m to support 1 Billion Meals Endowment Campaign.

The auction authorities said Dubai number plate AA 19 was sold for Dhs4.9 million.

The number plate O71 was sold for an amount of Dhs2.1 million.

Plate number Q 22222 was sold for Dhs975,000 at the auction.

The phone number 0548888888 enjoyed great competition at the auction as it was sold for Dhs2.3 million.

The phone number 583333330, sold for Dhs140,000.

The “Most Noble Numbers” charity auction in support of the “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to establish the largest Ramadan sustainable food aid endowment fund.

Organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) in collaboration with Emirates Auction and with support from Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), the auction will include several special vehicle plate numbers, including single digit plate number P7 and 10 two-digit numbers AA19, AA22, AA80, O71, X36, W78, H31, Z37, J57 and N41, as well as other special plate numbers Y900, Q22222 and Y6666.

The auction saw the participation of prominent figures from various businesses and charities to support initiatives embracing humanitarian causes, such as “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign, especially during Ramadan, the month of giving and solidarity.

Proceeds of the Most Noble Numbers charity auction, opening on at the Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, will contribute to achieving the objectives of “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign of providing a food safety net for underprivileged populations, and sending the UAE’s message of hope and solidarity to those in need, in a time when hunger is threatening more than 828 million people worldwide.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.