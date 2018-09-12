Regional Center for Educational Planning reviews educational activities

By Wam

The Board of Directors of the Regional Center for Educational Planning (RCEP) met in Dubai on Tuesday to review educational activities from 2017until mid-2018.

The meeting was headed by Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education and Chairman of the RCEP, who praised the RCEP's efforts in building capacities in educational planning, management and policies at national, Gulf, Arab, regional and global levels.

The RCEP was established in accordance with the agreement signed between the Government of United Arab Emirates and the UNESCO on 17th October 2003.

It was also honored by a high generosity endowed by H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who constructed RCEP building in the premises of Sharjah University City to be a part of the prevailing attractive academic atmosphere.