Registering Emirati government, private sector employees mandatory: GPSSA

By Wam

Government and private sector employers must register their UAE national employees, said the General Pension and Social Security Authority, GPSSA.

In a statement on released on Saturday, the Authority called on all employers subject to the provisions of Federal Law No. 07 of 1999 on Pension and Social Security and its amendments to register their UAE national employees with the GPSSA, adding that registering Emirati employees that work in public and private sectors is mandatory. It noted that this applies to all UAE nationals, except for military retirees who were employed at Federal Government departments after 15th November 1999 as per Cabinet Decision No. 21 of 1999.

GPSSA went on to note that UAE national employee should verify whether their employer has completed registration procedures with the Authority. "In the event of non-registration, the employee shall contact the Authority to ensure the protection of their rights and those of their families," it continued, adding that registration is the first step towards ensuring that social security coverage and a future pension salary is enabled.

Hanan Al Sahlawi, GPSSA's Acting Executive Director, asserted that registering UAE nationals with GPSSA protects them and their families against potential occupational risks, providing them with a pensions salary entitlement in the event of a work-related injury or death.

Al Sahlawi noted that the pension salary also covers the beneficiaries of the insured upon his or her death. "Thus, the insured should always verify his or her registration with GPSSA and should also ensure the monthly payment of their contributions to ensure the protection of their future and that of their family," she added.

The GPSSA official explained that UAE nationals aged between 18 and 60 are eligible to register with the GPSSA. They also need to be able to provide a medical report - issued by GPSSA certified medical centres - as evidence of their being physically fit for employment.

Al Sahlawi explained that according to the Pension Law employers should register their UAE national employees and pay their monthly contributions. "Any delay in the payment of these contributions will result in fines or penalties imposed on the employer only as the insured does not bear any financial obligation in this case," she continued, adding that there are no exemptions to settle fines and penalties incurred. She went on to advise employers to pay outstanding payments the soonest to avoid any additional penalties.

In a bid to raise awareness on the importance of registering employees, Al Sahlawi said that the GPSSA is contacting employers hiring UAE nationals within free zones, and the tourism and hospitality sectors. She said that the Authority also reaches out to human resources departments across government and private sector entities, relaying information about the Pensions Law, and the rights and obligations of each party.