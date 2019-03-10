Registration opens for 18th Arab Media Forum

By Wam

Dubai Press Club, DPC, organiser of the 18th edition of the Arab Media Forum, AMF, announced that registration to attend the Forum is now open. The two-day event is being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, from 27th-28th March at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Operating under the theme ‘Arab Media: From Now to the Future’, the Forum is set to bring together prominent industry leaders and media professionals from across the region and the world.

This year’s Forum seeks to analyse the current state of Arab media and the shifts that are set to shape the industry in the future. The discussions will also focus on topics that touch upon the work of media professionals and media institutions in the region.

Salem Belyouha, Acting Director of DPC, called on people interested in attending the Forum to register through the official website, noting that pre-registration is compulsory, to attend the annual event. "The Forum will pave the way for experts to share their perspectives on the current reality and future prospects that will help forge a new vision for media in the region," he added.

The Arab Media Forum is one of the major events organised by DPC, in addition to the Arab Journalism Award ceremony held on the last day of the Forum, the Arab Social Media Influencers Summit and the Emirati Media Forum.

The Forum, which features a number of interactive sessions and side activities, annually attracts over 3,000 prominent regional and international media leaders, scholars, writers and media experts who come together to share their views on the state of the media and ways to further develop the sector.