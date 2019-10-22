Registration opens for 6th Sharjah Women’s Sports Cup

By WAM

Sharjah Women’s Sports, SWS, has opened registration for the sixth edition of the Sharjah Women’s Sports Cup, SWSC, which is set to begin on 30th October, 2019 at Sharjah Ladies Club beach.

The sporting event will bring together female employees from Sharjah’s government and private sector entities to compete in three games – beach volleyball, 3x3 beach basketball and table tennis. Winners will receive trophies, medals and Certificates of Appreciation.

SWS is organising this event to encourage the participation of professional women in sporting activities and raise their awareness on the benefits of a healthy and active lifestyle.

Nada Askar Al Naqbi, Director-General of SWS, called on working women to seize this opportunity to put their athleticism to the test and hone their sporting talents conducted in the spirit of healthy competition in a fun-filled setting.

The competitions have been designed to cater all levels of skill and capability of participants and gives professional women the opportunity to achieve success outside of the workplace, in addition to encouraging the adoption of a healthy regimen, she said.

Through the various sports competitions and tournaments organised by SWS, the Sharjah entity seeks to nurture a culture of love for sports and raise community awareness on its importance by providing a stimulating sporting environment.

Female professionals can register for the competition by emailing awatif.a@slc.ae or calling on 056/8282790 or 06/5067852.