Reissuance of Commemorative Coins in honour of Founding Father

By WAM

The Central Bank of the UAE, CBUAE, is to reissue the commemorative silver coin with the 'Year of Zayed' logo, due to continued demand and the depletion of its stock from the first minting.

The coin pays tribute to the life of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and his pivotal role in establishing the UAE, as well as its subsequent achievements and its recognition on the global stage.

Commenting on the re-issuing of the commemorative coin, Mubarak Rashid Al Mansouri, the Bank's Governor, stated, "It is very important to commemorate the Zayed Centenary and recognise his essential contribution to the rise and progress of the UAE. This commemorative edition reflects the spirit of the UAE and highlight the people’s loyalty to its founding father."

5,000 coins of 60 grams are to be minted. The front side of the coin will feature the logo and the 'Year of Zayed - 1918-2018'.

The coin will be available for sale at the Central Bank Main Office and the Bank's branches from Monday, 22nd April, 2019.