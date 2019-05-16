Renew vehicle registration in Dubai without paying fines

By Staff

Motorists can renew vehicle registration without paying traffic fines under the traffic fine discount initiative launched by Dubai Police on February 6 this year.

Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Merri, chief of Dubai Police, said: “We have coordinated with the Roads and Transport Authority to allow individuals to renew their vehicle’s registration automatically regardless of accumulated fines or any periods of confiscation imposed on vehicles, or offenses committed. We want the public to benefit from the discount initiative.”

Under the initiative, starting from February 6, motorists who don’t commit traffic offences for three months (counted from February 6) get a 25 per cent discount on accumulated traffic fines. A clean record for six months means a 50 per cent discount, nine months means a 75 per cent discount and those who have a clean record for one year get a 100 per cent discount.

“Individuals can go to registration centres and decide whether or not to pay traffic fines immediately. Individuals can choose the amount of fines they want to clear. However, if they don’t commit a traffic offence, they don’t have to pay anything till February 2020,” Al Merri added.

However, drivers from other emirates, or those who have other RTA fines, need to clear them when they renew vehicle registration.

Earlier this month, Dubai Police announced that a total of 457,154 drivers benefited from the 25 per cent discount on their accumulated traffic fines.

Dubai Police said the initiative waived a total of 1,260,047 traffic offences. It also led to a 19 per cent reduction in vehicles impounded over traffic offences.

Meanwhile, Brig Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, director of the traffic department, said that drivers who have not benefitted from the initative have the chance to do so in the coming months.

“Some drivers who benefited from the 25 per cent discount are afraid of canceling the discount if they commit a traffic fine later but they shouldn’t be worried as the discount can’t be cancelled,” said Al Mansouri.

The 100 per cent discount applies to all vehicles registered in Dubai, on condition that the driver abides by traffic laws and regulations and does not commit any violations for a full calendar year starting February 6.

Parking and Salik fines, however, are not included in the initiative, he said, as they are not traffic offences.

The discount will apply to the seizure of vehicles and traffic points too.

“The initiative only applies to individuals who own vehicles and does not apply to vehicles of private companies, rental offices and public or private transport companies,” added Al Mazroui.