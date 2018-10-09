Rental Disputes Centre launches Rental Good Conduct Certificate service

By WAM

The Rental Disputes Centre (RDC) in Dubai has launched the Rental Good Conduct (RGC) Certificate service, a first-of-its-kind initiative in the world that aims to enhance trust between land lords and tenants and reduce the rates of disputes that may arise between them.

Sultan Butti bin Mejren, Director General of Dubai Land Department (DLD), commented: "The RDC’s launch of the new RGC Certificate service comes in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to establish a distinguished operational system that elevates Dubai’s position globally and offers the society facilitated and more convenient services. The RGC Certificate service also enhances the smart transformation of procedures provided to customers, contributing to achieving excellence and providing easily accessible services that ensure customer satisfaction."

Bin Mejren added: "Dubai, with its various administrative, legal, and judicial institutions, focuses on establishing a modern and advanced environment where everyone may enjoy safety and security for themselves and their finances. This is one of the main features that enhances Dubai’s global position as a preferred investment destination and as one of the happiest city in the world."

Judge Abdulqader Mousa, Director of the RDC at DLD, said: "The new service implements the initiatives offered by the Centre to reduce rental disputes and was initiated following the monitoring of several cases where a tenant rents a unit and only pays the first instalment of the agreed total cost. At the end of the contract, the same person rents another unit and repeats the act in other properties, exposing the leaser to severe losses. This service will assist real estate management companies in finding rental information of a person they intend to contract with and avoid such mishaps."

Mousa added: "There are many benefits to this service - on the one hand, a customer can inquire whether or not a rental case was filed against them to avoid being subjected to a sudden legal implication, travel prevention, or seizure of their accounts and property, and on the other hand it allows leasers to inquire about a person, and whether a rental case was filed against them, allowing them to make their decision on whether or not they want to sign the contract based on accurate information. In addition, it also allows tenants to inquire about the leaser and whether they are known to cause legal problems with tenants."

Mousa confirmed that the data is provided without violating the laws of confidentiality. The service provides information according to mechanisms that have been subjected to careful review, and is available to inquire about both individuals and companies.

The service can be obtained via phone by following specific steps: Download the RDC application from Apple Store or Play Store, click the RGC Certificate service icon, and then choose one of three options: inquiry on tenant, inquiry on leaser, or inquiry on request status.

Mousa concluded: "The main objective for establishing the RDC was to simplify procedures for all parties in regards to the rental contract, spread awareness among them, and reduce disputes, especially by defining each party’s duties and rights and how best to comply with relevant laws and legislation. The figures issued by RDC indicate that the number of dispute cases continues to decline which confirms the success of our mission and the achievement of the goals for which RDC was established. It is certain that these initiatives will contribute to the establishment of a transparent and safe real estate environment that supports Dubai Plan 2021 which consolidates the Emirate’s position as the ideal destination for living, working, visiting, and investing."

Hesham Al Qassim, CEO of wasl Asset Management Group, commended this initiative and described it as the ideal solution to address rent violations which subsequently may cause real estate management companies to suffer.

Al Qassim added: "We are confident that RDC finds proactive and helpful solutions to create a safe environment that benefits all involved parties, and maintains Dubai's reputation as a happy city and the preferred destination for living and investing."

RDC’s latest initiative reflects its eagerness to employ artificial intelligence and digital transaction technology (blockchain) in support of our wise leadership's approach to globally position Dubai in the lead across all sectors and make it a happy city capable of shaping the future by reformulating and manufacturing the work methodologies of government agencies. This comes in support of the Dubai 10X initiative that aims to propel Dubai 10 years ahead of other cities around the world through government innovation.