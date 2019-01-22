Reports of passenger plane landing on Fujairah corniche denied

By WAM

An official source at the Fujairah Government has denied news about a passenger plane landing on the Fujairah corniche.

The plane, the source said, was actually an 'out of service' structure of a jet, and it was placed there with knowledge of the local authorities for commercial purposes. It will be transported to Bahrain in the coming days.

The source added the news on the social media about the plane is based on incorrect information, urging all segments of the society to avoid spreading such false news as it impacts the safety and security of people.