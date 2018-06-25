RTA activates Phase 3 of Dedicated Bus Lanes in July

From 1 July 2018, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will start the actual implementation of Phase 3 of Dedicated Bus and Taxi Lanes (Masar).

This Phase will cover a short distance at the approaches of Jumeirah Lakes Metro Station. The dedicated bus lane extends 1.8 km.

"Phase 3 of the Dedicated Bus and Taxi Lanes (Masar) will be fully activated on the first of July this year, and a fine of AED600 will be issued to violating vehicles, based on Order No (1) for the year 2010 governing the use of dedicated lanes on Dubai roads" said Adel Shakri, Director of RTA’s Transportation Systems at Public Transport Agency.

Fines will be issued either through RTA’s surveillance cameras or manually through Dubai Police patrols.

"During the past few months, the preparatory phase of this scheme started in the area, but without involving, fines. The introduction of the system has seen a reduction in the number of vehicles using the dedicated bus and taxi lane", added Shakri.

"Following the implementation of Phase 1 and 2, RTA has monitored an increase in the bus compliance with timetables by 20%. The scheme has also encouraged the public to use public transport rather than private vehicles. The main objective of the scheme is to curb traffic congestion through offering speedy, effective and safe public transport services," added Shakri.

In 2010, RTA had implemented Phase I of the Dedicated Bus and Taxi Lanes system over six km. It covered Al Mankhool Street from Satwa R/A up to Sheikh Rashid Street, and Al Khaleej Street from the intersection with Khalid bin Al Waleed Street up to Al Musalla Street (opposite to Hyatt Regency Hotel). It also covered the area from Khalid bin Al Waleed Street from the intersection of Al Mina Road up to Street 16, and Al Ghubaiba Street from the intersection of Al Mina Road up to Street 12.

In 2011, RTA introduced Phase 2 covering parts of Naif Street extending one km from Al Musalla Street up to Al Khaleej Street. It also included parts of Ittihad Street in the direction from Sharjah to Dubai extending one km from the entry point to Dubai up to Al Nahda intersection.

It is noteworthy that Order No (1) for the year 2010 governing the use of dedicated lanes on Dubai roads has restricted the use of these lanes to RTA’s public buses and taxis as well as vehicles of Dubai Police, civil defence, and ambulance, only when handling emergency cases. Individually owned vehicles are allowed to use these lanes only when entering/exiting subsidiary roads.