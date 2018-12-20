RTA and CBI offer easy payment of fines and seasonal parking cards

By Staff

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and the Commercial Bank International (CBI); a leading banking group in the UAE, have agreed on an initiative whereby fines due from road users to RTA and fees of seasonal parking cards can be paid on instalments. The payment can be arranged at varying time scale, depending on the amount, through credit cards with zero interest, over (3) or (6) or (9) or (12) months..

An agreement to this effect has been signed recently at RTA’s Head Office in the presence of officials from both parties.

“This initiative is aimed at bringing happiness to motorists in paying for their applicable fines as well as fees of seasonal parking cards through offering them easy payment with no interest. The agreement is a further step towards consolidating the strategic partnership between RTA and the CBI,” said Ahmed Al Kaabi, Executive Director of RTA’s Finance.

“The partnership with the RTA is in line with our strategy to prioritize the needs of our clients and enrich their banking experience,” said Shaker Zainal, Head of Retail Banking Services at CBI. “Through this agreement, we are seeking to improve our services and reward our clientele. The agreement avails them of more flexibility and easiness in going about the hectic life routines, in conjunction with our endeavours to enhance the association with RTA.