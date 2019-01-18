RTA and DCB offer easy payment of fines and seasonal parking cards

By Staff

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and the Dubai Commercial Bank International (DCB); a leading bank in the UAE, have agreed on an initiative whereby fines due from road users to the RTA and fees of seasonal parking cards can be paid through easy instalments. The payments can be arranged at varying time, depending on the amount, through credit cards with zero interest.

Yousef Ahmed Al Redha, CEO of Corporate Administrative Support Services Sector in RTA, and Hasan Al Redha, General Manager, Institutional and Transaction Banking at the Commercial Bank of Dubai have signed the agreement, in the presence of officials from both parties.

“RTA has agreed with the Dubai Commercial Bank on a payment plan for fines and parking fees through easy instalments over 3, 6, 9 or 12 months with no interest involved,” said Al Redha.

“In keeping with the Dubai Government vision of boosting the happiness of residents, and as part of Dubai Commercial Bank commitment towards developing innovative financial solutions for clients, we are proud to team with the RTA. This partnership entitles holders of our cards to transform their fines and parking fees into easy interest-free payments,” said Hasan Al Redha, General Manager, Institutional and Transaction Banking at the Commercial Bank of Dubai.

“The public-private partnership is vital for leveraging Dubai ambitions and realigning with the directives of our leaders. This partnership with the RTA aims to ease the financial burden on our card-holders by offering them flexible and effective payment plans,” added Hasan Al Redha.