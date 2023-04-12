RTA and DEWA explore Data Utilisation to foster Dubai's standing

By E247

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) received an official delegation from The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) to explore the prospects of cooperation in employing data, as a strategic asset, in leveraging the technological advancement of Dubai.

The DEWA delegation paid a visit to the 4th Industrial Revolution Mobility Lab at RTA’s HQ. Visitors were keen to have a close look at RTA's latest AI strategy developed in the light of an assessment of the current and international benchmarks of AI to make RTA a global pioneer of AI by 2026 in terms of enhanced services and operations.

RTA seeks to forge partnerships with leading entities to assist its operations with AI technologies and design the next generation of AI-powered services. It also aims to promote AI-related capabilities and skills, uphold the ethical standards of AI, and apply them in an objective and streamlined manner.

Data Governance

During the meeting, RTA reviewed its data governance and development plans, emphasizing its commitment to digital innovation science, and its data trajectory since 2010. The review highlighted how RTA's vision is encapsulated in its digital strategy for global leadership in using sophisticated and digital technologies to serve the infrastructure and transportation in Dubai. The strategy is based on several pillars including pioneering innovation, centralised data, excellence in service delivery, asset sustainability, improved operational efficiency, and customer happiness. It also reviewed the projects listed under the Digital Strategy Roadmap 2021-2023 comprised of 11 programmes and 106 digital strategic projects.

Dubai Pulse Platform

RTA is a trailblazer in contributing to the Dubai Pulse platform and embracing Dubai's data initiatives. It achieved 100% compliance with the Dubai Data Law, making it the first entity in this regard.

RTA's dedication to the Dubai Pulse platform and its compliance with the Dubai Data Law demonstrates its leadership in embracing Dubai's data initiatives. As the first entity to achieve 100% compliance, RTA initiated a data compliance challenge to enhance digital adherence, excel in data management, and support Dubai Data Law requirements. This effort has led to increased data science awareness, improved data inventory processes, and reduced response times.

RTA also introduced an operational model for selling data to create a revenue stream from data investment. This approach allows RTA to increase revenues, enhance service quality, improve customer experience, and foster competitive opportunities through private-sector partnerships.

