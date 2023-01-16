RTA and Supreme Legislation Committee host legal ...

By Emirates247

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) held a workshop to raise awareness about Law No. (4) of 2021 regarding the regulation of roads in Dubai. The Law provides a structure for implementing plans and strategies. It also streamlines RTA's efforts in overseeing and improving road network infrastructure to maintain high levels of quality and efficiency.

The workshop attracted participants from free and special development zones in Dubai, advisors of the Supreme Legislation Committee, legal professionals from government entities, and RTA employees.

Roles of RTA

Participants discussed in detail the roles and responsibilities of RTA in planning, designing, constructing, and maintaining roads and right-of-way in the emirate. These roles are highlighted by conducting regulatory and technical studies aimed at developing the road network to bring it in line with international standards and specifications. They also include identifying the direction of traffic, specifying road safety standards, conducting preventative and corrective road maintenance, devising solutions to reduce traffic congestion, issuing permits for events and activities on the right-of-way, and setting up and updating the naming and numbering of road systems and speed limits.

Relationship Governance

The participants discussed the governance of RTA's relationship with the authorities overseeing free zones and special development zones regarding regulating roads in the emirate. As it would be mandatory for entities overseeing free zones and special development zones to obtain approvals and permits from RTA and other authorities responsible for providing services within such zones before designing or planning roads and right-of-way within their boundaries.

The law sets forth numerous obligations on the contracting party to govern its relationship with RTA, including completing all works related to roads and right-of-way and maintaining them according to the applicable legislation and specifications, as well as completing preventative and corrective maintenance as required by RTA.

The workshop discussed a crucial aspect of governing the relationship between RTA and authorities in charge of free zones and special development zones namely the agreements made between the two parties to map out the scope and extent of coordination, rights, and obligations when entrusting RTA with the task of implementing road works and maintaining right-of-way work in compliance with authorities' requirements.

This workshop is one of the most important outcomes of RTA’s cooperation and coordination efforts to create legal awareness about its legislation in coordination with government agencies, free zones, and special development zones for implementation.

