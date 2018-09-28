RTA announces new features for users via registration in S’hail app

By Staff

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has unveiled new features for users via registration in S’hail App. Registered clients can now manage their nol accounts, booking Hala Taxi or limo, using smart rental vehicles through eKar or Udrive, booking Uber/Careem ride-hailing vehicles, planning inter-city bus journeys, and enjoying full information about public transport

“Just uploading and using the App on smartphones, without registration, will not grant users full extent of the App’s features. Therefore, we invite them to register in S’hail App to benefit from the added services.” said Mohammed Al Khayat, Director of Smart Services at RTA’s Corporate Technology Support Services Sector.

“Since launched last October, S’hail App has hit 200 thousand downloads, which speak volumes about the App catered to offer public transport-related services. The client can figure out details of the intended journey such as the best route to destination, journey time, and associated fare.

“S’hail had been configured to operate in smartphones to meet the needs of public transport, and taxi riders in view of the rising ridership of mass transit means in Dubai. The features of the App mirror several strategic goals of the RTA such as Smart Dubai, People Happiness and RTA Excellence, and the new additions will contribute in customer satisfaction and quality of service,” concluded Al Khayat.