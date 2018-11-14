RTA announces public transport times and free parking for Sunday public holiday

By Staff

Dubai’s Roads & Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the timings of various services during the holiday of the Prophet’s Birthday covering customers’ happiness centres, paid parking zones, public buses, Dubai Metro & Tram, marine transit modes, driving institutes, and vehicle and registration centres.

All customers’ happiness centres will be closed during the holiday of the Prophet’s Birthday corresponding to Sunday 18 November and resume duty on Monday 19 November 2018. The two smart centres at Umm Al Ramool and RTA Head Office will remain open as usual during the said holiday.

All paid parking zones will be free on Sunday 18 November except for multi-level parking terminals. Parking fees will be reactivated on Monday 19 November.

The Red Line of Dubai Metro stations will start operation from 05:00 am to 00:00 (midnight), and the Green Line stations will start at 05:30 am and continue open up to 00:00 (midnight). The Dubai Tram will operate from 06:00 am up to 01:00 am.

Buses will operate as follows: Main stations, like Gold Souq Station, will open from 04:25 am to 12:29, and Al Ghubaiba Station from 04:14 am to 12:33 am. Subsidiary stations, such as Satwa, will operate from 05:00 am to 11:00 pm except for Route C01, which will be operating around-the-clock. Al Qusais Bus Station will open 05:00 am to 11:45 pm, Al Qouz Industrial Station will operate from 05:00 am to 11:35 pm and Jebel Ali Station will be offering service from 05:00 am to 11:30 pm.

Stations of Metro Feeder Buses, such as Al Rashidiya, Mall of the Emirates, Ibn Battuta, Burj Khalifa, Abu Hail and Etisalat, will open from 05:00 am to 12:20 am. The timing of all metro feeder buses is synchronised with the timing of the metro service.

Inter-city bus stations and commercial buses will operate during the holiday as follows: Main stations like Al Ghubaiba will operate around-the-clock to Sharjah (Jubail), and from 04:36 am to 12:01 am to Abu Dhabi. Subsidiary stations, like Union Square, will operate from 04:30 am to 01:25 am. Al Sabkha Station will open from 06:15 am to 01:30 am. Deira City Centre Station will open from 05:35 am to 11:30 pm, Karama Station will open from 06:10 am to 10:10 pm and Al Ahli Club Station will open from 05:55 am to 10:15 pm.

External stations, like Sharjah - Al Taawon, will operate from 05:30 am to 10:00 pm, Ajman Route from 05:00 am to 11:30 pm, Fujairah Route will open from 05:30 am to 09:30 pm and Hatta Route from 06:30 am to 10:30 pm.

The schedules of marine transit services during the holiday will be as follows: The Water Bus will shuttle at marina stations (Marina Mall, Marina Walk, Marina Terrace, Marina Promenade) from 12:00 at noon up to 00:00. The Water Taxi will be operating from 09:00 am up to 10:00 pm.

The Dubai Ferry will be calling five times at Ghubaiba and Dubai Marina Stations at 11:00 am, 01:00 pm, 03:00 pm, 05:00 pm and 06:30 pm. It will be running two services from Al Jaddaf Station to Dubai Water Canal Station at 12:00 pm and 05:30 pm, and two services from Dubai Water Canal Station to Al Jaddaf at 02:05 pm and 07:35 pm. Round trips will be running from Sheikh Zayed Road Station from 06:00 pm to 00:00.

The Traditional Abra will operate at the Dubai Creek Stations (Baniyas, Dubai Old Souq, Al Seef), from 10:00 am until 00:00 (midnight). At the Sheikh Zayed Road Station, the Abra service will be running from 04:00 pm to 10:00 pm.

The Electric Abra will be operating at Burj Khalifa from 06:00 pm to 11:00 pm, at Al Mamzar from 02:00 pm to 00:00 (midnight), at Al Mamzar from 02:00 pm to 00:00 (midnight), Al Qasr Hotel Station to Dubai Mall Station from 12:00 pm to 11:30 pm, and Burj Plaza Station (round trip) from 12:00 pm to 11:30 pm.

Air-conditioned abras (Al Jaddaf, Dubai Festival city) will operate as follow: From 07:00 am to 00:00 (midnight), and from 09:00 am to 01:00 am on Friday only.

All service provider centres as well as vehicle registration centres will be closed on Sunday 18 November and will resume business on the following day, Monday 19 November 2018.