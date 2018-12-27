RTA announces service timings during New Year’s Eve and holiday

By Staff

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced changes to the business hours of its entire services during the Eve and holiday of the New Year 2019. Service outlets include customers’ happiness centres, paid parking zones, public buses, Dubai metro and tram, marine transit modes as well as driving schools and vehicle testing and registration centres.

Customers Happiness Centers will close during the New Year’s Eve and holiday from Monday 31 December 2018 and Tuesday 1 January 2019, and resume duty on Wednesday 2 January 2019.

The two smart centres at Umm Al Ramool and Head Office of the RTA will remain open around-the-clock during the said holiday.

All paid parking zones will be free across the emirate (except the multi-level parking lots) on Tuesday 1 January 2019, and fees will be reactivated on Wednesday 2 January 2019.

During the holiday, the Dubai Metro working hours will be as follows:

The Red Line metro stations will operate on Monday 31 December 2018 from 05:00 am to 00:00 (midnight) on Tuesday 1 January 2019.

The Green Line metro stations will operate on Monday 31 December 2018 from 05:30 am up to 00:00 (midnight) on Tuesday 1 January 2019.

The Dubai Tram will operate on Monday 31 December 2018 from 06:00 am up to 01:00 am on Wednesday 2 January 2019.

The service timing of public buses on Tuesday 1 January 2019 will be as follows: Main stations, such as Gold Souq, will operate from 04:25 am up to 00:29 (past midnight). Al Ghubaiba Station will be open from 04:14 am up to 00:33 am (past midnight).

Sub-stations, such as Satwa, will start bus service from 05:00 am to 11:00 pm (except for Route C01, which will operate around-the-clock). Al Qusais Station will operate from 05:00 am to 11:45 pm and at Al Quoz Industrial Station from 05:00 am to 11:35 pm. At Jebel Ali Station the service will start at 05:00 am and continue up to 11:30 pm.

Metro feeder bus stations (Rashidiya, Mall of the Emirates, Ibn Battuta, Burj Khalifa, Abu Hail, and Etisalat) will be in service during the holiday from 05:00 am to 00:10 am (past midnight). The timing of all metro feeder bus routes will be synchronised with the scheduled timings of the metro service.

During the holiday, inter-city bus and commercial buses will be operating as follows: Main stations such as Al Ghubaiba will be operating around-the-clock to Sharjah (Jubail) Station, while Abu Dhabi, service will be running from 04:36 am up to 00:01 am (midnight). Substations, such as Union Square, will be in service from 04:30 am up to 01:25 am (of the following day). Al Sabkha Station will run bus service from 06:15 am to 01:30 am (of the following day), and at Deira City Centre Station the service will start from 05:35 am until 11:30 pm. At Karama Station, the service will start from 06:10 am to 10:10 pm, and Al Ahli Club Station from 05:55 am to 10:15 pm.

External Stations, such as Sharjah’s Al Taawun Route, will run from 05:30 am until 10:00 pm, Ajman Route from 05:00 am until 11:30 pm. Fujairah Route service will run from 05:30 am until 09:30 pm, and Hatta Route from 06:30 am until 10:30 pm.

“The timing of marine transit services during the holiday will be as follows:

The Water Bus will run at Marina Stations (Marina Mall, Marina Walk, Marina Terrace, and Marina Promenade) on Monday 31 December 2018 from 10:00 am to 08:00 pm. On Tuesday 1 January 2019 from 12:00 (midday) to 00:00 (midnight).

The Dubai Ferry, on Monday 31 December 2018, will be calling at Al Ghubaiba Station two times (at 11:00 am and 01:00 pm), and at Dubai Marina Station four times (at 11:00 am, 01:00 pm, 03:00 pm and 05:00 pm).

The Ferry, on Tuesday 1 January 2019, the Ferry will make four journeys from Al Ghubaiba and Dubai Marina Stations at 01:00 pm, 03:00 pm, 05:00 pm and 06:30 pm.

At the Dubai Water Canal Station, the Ferry will make one journey from Jaddaf Station to the Dubai Water Canal Station at 05:30 pm and from the Dubai Water Canal Station to Jaddaf Station at 07:35 pm. At the Sheikh Zayed Road Station, it will make round shuttle journeys from 06:00 pm to 00:00 (midnight).

Abras will be operating on Monday 31 December 2018, as follows: Traditional abra will operate from Dubai Creek Station (Al Ghubaiba, Baniyas, Dubai Old Souq and Al Seef) from 07:00 am to 08:00 pm.

Electric abra at the Global Village Station will operate from 04:00 pm to 00:00 (midnight) and at Al Mamzar from 05:00 pm to 11:30 pm. The air-conditioned abra will operate at Al Jaddaf and Dubai Festival City stations from 07:00 am up to 08:00 pm, and from 12:30 (past midnight) to 02:00 am (of the following day).

Abras will be operating on Tuesday 01 January 2019, as follows: Traditional abras will be operating from Dubai Creek Stations (Al Ghubaiba, Baniyas, Dubai Old Souq, and Al Seef) from 10:00 am to 00:00 (midnight).

Air-conditioned abra will operate at Al Jaddaf and Dubai Festival City stations from 07:00 am to 00:00 (midnight).

Electric abras will operate as follows: At Burj Khalifa from 06:00 pm to 11:00 pm, Al Mamzar from 05:00 pm to 00:00 (midnight) on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and public holidays.

At Al Qasr Hotel Station to Dubai Mall Station from 11:30 am to 11:00 pm, and at Burj Plaza Station (round trips) from 11:30 am to 11:00 pm.

At the Global Village, Al Seef and Baniyas Stations, Electric abras will be operating from 04:00 pm to 00:00 (midnight). At the Sheikh Zayed Road Station, it will operate from 04:00 pm to 10:00 pm on Tuesday 01 January 2019.

All service provider, vehicles testing and registration centres will be closed on Tuesday 01 January 2019 and resume duty on Wednesday 02 January 2019.