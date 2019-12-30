RTA announces service timings during New Year’s Eve and Holiday

By Dubai Media Office

Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has modified the timing of its services during the eve and New Year 2020 holiday. The new timings cover services of customer’s happiness centres, paid parking zones, public buses, metro, tram, marine transport, driving schools and testing and registration centres.

Customer’s Happiness Centres

Customer’s Happiness Centres will close on Wednesday 1 January 2020, and resume duty on Thursday 2 Jan 2020. Smart centres at Umm Ramool, Manara, Deira, Barsha, Kafaf, and RTA’s Head Office will remain open 24/7 during the holiday period.

Paid Parking Zones

Paid parking zones (except for multi-level parking terminals) will be free on Wednesday 1 January 2020, and fees will be reinstated on Thursday 2 Jan 2020.

Dubai Metro and Tram

The Red Line of Dubai Metro will be in operation from 05:00 am on Tuesday 31/12/2019 to 00:00 (midnight) of Wednesday 01/01/2020. The Green Line will start service at 05:30 am on Tuesday 31/12/2019 to 00:00 (midnight) of Wednesday 01/01/2020. Dubai Tram will be in service from 06:00 am on Tuesday 31/12/2019 to 01:00 am of Thursday 02/01/2020.

Public Buses (Dubai Bus)

At Main stations, such as Gold Souq, buses will start service on Wednesday 01/01/2020 from 04:25 am to 00:59 am (past midnight), and at Ghubaiba from 04:14 am to 00:58 am (past midnight). At subsidiary stations, such as Satwa, buses will operate from 04:45 am to 11:03 pm, except for Route C01, which will be running around-the-clock. At Al Qusais, the bus service timing will be from 04:31 am to 00:08 am (past midnight), at Al Quoz Industrial Station from 05:05 am to 11:35 pm, and at Jebel Ali Station from 04:58 am to 11:30 pm.

Metro Link

Metro link buses at Rashidiya, Mall of the Emirates, Ibn Battuta, Burj Khalifa, Abu Hail and Etisalat Stations will be in service on the holiday from 05:00 am to 01:10 am (of the following day). The timing of metro link service goes with the timetable of the metro service.

Intercity

Intercity bus service and commercial buses will be running round-the-clock from Al Ghubaiba to Al Jubail Station, Sharjah, and from 04:36 am to 00:01 am (past midnight) to Abu Dhabi.

Subsidiary Stations

At subsidiary stations, such as the Union Square Bus Station, the bus service will operate on the Holiday from 04:25 am and continue up to 01:25 am (of the following day). At Sabkha Station, the bus service will be from 06:15 am to 01:30 am (of the following day), at Deira City Centre Station from 05:35 am to 11:30 pm, at Karama Station from 06:29 am to 10:59 pm, and at Al Ahli Stadium from 05:55 am to 10:15 pm.

External Stations

At external stations, such as Sharjah (Al Taawon) Route, the bus service will start from 05:30 am to 10:00 pm, Ajman Route from 04:30 am to 11:00 pm, Fujairah Route from 05:23 am to 09:39 pm, and Hatta Route from 05:30 am to 09:30 pm.

Marine Transport

On Tuesday 31/12/2019, Water Bus at Marina Stations (Marina Mall, Marina Walk, Marina Terrace, Marina Promenade) will operate from 10:00 am to 08:00 pm. Abra (DC2) will operate from 08:00 am to 02:00 pm. The service from Jaddaf Station to Dubai Water Canal Station will run at 12:15 pm, and from Dubai Water Canal Station to Jaddaf Station will run at 02:10 pm.

On Wednesday 01/01/2020, Water Bus at Marina Stations (Marina Mall, Marina Walk, Marina Terrace, Marina Promenade) will operate from 12:00 pm to 00:00 (midnight). Abra (DC2) will operate from 08:00 am to 09:30 pm. The service from Jaddaf Station to Dubai Water Canal Station will run from 12:15 pm to 05:45 pm, and the service from Dubai Water Canal Station to Jaddaf Station will run from 02:10 pm to 07:40 pm.

On Tuesday 31/12/2019, Dubai Ferry will operate at Ghubaiba Station at 11:00 am, 01:00 pm, and at Dubai Marina Station, the service will start at 11:00 am, 01:00 pm, 03:00 pm and 05:00 pm. From Ghubaiba Station to Sharjah Aquarium Station, the service timing will be from 07:00 am to 05:00 pm.

On Wednesday 01/01/2020, Dubai Ferry will operate at Ghubaiba and Marina stations at 01:00 pm, 03:00 pm, 05:00 pm and 06:30 pm. From Ghubaiba to Sharjah Aquarium Station, the Ferry service will be from 02:00 pm to 10:30 pm. At Sheikh Zayed Road Station, the Ferry will be in service from 04:00 pm to 10:00 pm.

On Tuesday 31/12/2019, abra service will be as follows: Traditional Abra service will be running at Dubai Creek stations (Dubai Old Souq, Baniyas, Seef, Fahidi, Deira Old Souq, Sabkha) from 07:00 am to 08:00 pm. Air-Conditioned Abras will be running from 01:00 am to 02:00 am (Wednesday 01/01/2020). Electric Abra will be in service (Tuesday 31/12/2019) at the Global Village from 04:00 pm to 00:00 (midnight).

On Wednesday 01/01/2020, abra service will be as follows: Traditional Abra service will be running at Dubai Creek stations (Dubai Old Souq, Baniyas, Seef, Fahidi, Deira Old Souq, Sabkha) from 10:00 am to 00:00 (midnight). At Sheikh Zayed Road Station, the service will be from 04:00 pm to 10:00 pm. Air-Conditioned Abras will be commuting between Jaddaf and Dubai Festival City Stations on this day from 10:00 am to 00:00 (midnight). Electric Abra will be in service at Burj Khalifa from 06:00 pm to 11:00 pm, at Al Qasr Hotel Station to Dubai Mall Station from 11:30 am to 11:00 pm, and at the Global Village, Baniyas, Dubai Festival City from 04:00 pm to 00:00 midnight.

Service centres (technical testing) will be closed at 10:00 pm on Tuesday 31 December 2019 and shall resume duty at 07:00 am on Thursday 2 January 2020.