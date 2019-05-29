RTA announces services timing during Eid Al Fitr holiday

By Staff

Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced new business hours of all related services during Eid Al Fitr holiday.

RTA services affected by the holiday timing include customers’ happiness centres, paid parking zones, public buses, Dubai Metro and Tram, marine transit modes, and service-provider centres (Technical Testing).

Accordingly, customers’ happiness centres will be closed from Sunday 2 June 2019 to Saturday 8 June 2019, and resume duty on Sunday 9 June 2019. The Smart Customers Happiness Centres at Umm Ramool and RTA Head Office will be operating as usual 24/7.

Metro Stations on the Red Line will be operating as follows: From Monday 3 June to Thursday 6 June 2019 from 05:00 am to 02:00 am (of the following day). On Friday 7 June 2019 from 10:00 am to 02:00 am (of the following day) and on Saturday 8 June 2019 from 05:00 am to 02:00 am (of the following day).

Metro Stations on the Green Line will be operating as follows: From Monday 3 June to Thursday 6 June 2019 from 05:30 am to 02:00 am (of the following day). On Friday 7 June 2019 from 10:00 am to 02:00 am (of the following day) and on Saturday 8 June 2019 from 05:30 am to 02:00 am (of the following day).

Dubai Tram will be operating from Saturday to Thursday from 06:00 am to 01:00 am (of the following day), and on Friday from 09:00 am to 01:00 am (of the following day).

The timing of public buses (Dubai Bus) during Eid Al-Fitr will be as follows: Main Bus Stations, such as Gold Souq, will operate from 04:25 am to 00:29 am (past midnight). Al Ghubaiba Station will be in service from 04:14 am to 00:58 am (past midnight).

Sub-stations, such as Satwa, will start from 04:57 am to 11:03 pm except for Route C01 operating around-the-clock.

Al Qusais Station will run bus service from 04:34 am to 12:08 am (past midnight). Al Quoz Industrial Station will be in operation from 05:05 am to 11:35 pm. Jebel Ali Station will operate from 05:00 am and continue up to 11:22 pm.

Metro feeder bus stations at Al Rashidiya, Mall of the Emirates, Ibn Battuta, Burj Khalifa, Abu Hail, and Etisalat will be in service from 05:00 am to 02:10 am (of the following day). It is noteworthy that the timing of the feeder bus service will be synchronized with the timing of the metro timetables.

Inter-city bus stations and commercial coaches will be operating as follows: Main stations, such as Al Ghubaiba, will be operating around-the-clock to Sharjah (Jubail), and Abu Dhabi service will be running from 04:36 am up to 00:01 am (past midnight).

Substations, such as the Union Square, will be in service from 04:30 am up to 01:25 am (of the following day). Al Sabkha Station will run from 06:13 am until 01:30 am (of the following day), and Deira City Centre Station will be operating from 05:35 am until 11:30 pm. Karama Station will run bus service from 07:00 am until 10:23 pm and Al Ahli Club Station will open from 05:55 am to 10:15 pm.

External Stations, such as Sharjah’s Al Taawon, will run from 05:30 am until 10:00 pm and Fujairah Station will operate from 05:23 am until 09:39 pm. Ajman Station will open from 04:27 am until 11:00 pm and Hatta Station will be in operation from 05:30 am until 09:30 pm.

The timing of marine transit services during the first three days of Eid Al-Fitr holiday will be as follows: The Water Bus will operate at Marina Stations (Marina Mall, Marina Walk, Marina Terrace, Marina Promenade) from 12:00 (at noon) up to 00:00 (midnight).

During the first three days of Eid Al Fitr holiday, Dubai Ferry will be calling at Ghubaiba and Marina Stations at 11:00 am, 01:00 pm, 03:00 pm, 05:00 pm and 06:30 pm. It will call at Jaddaf Water Canal at 08:00 am, 11:50 am and 03:40 pm. and 05:30 pm.

At Dubai Marina Station it will operate (round journey) at 05:00 pm and 10:00 pm. It will operate journeys from Dubai Water Canal to Jaddaf Station at 09:55 am, 01:45 pm and 5.35 pm. At Sheikh Zayed Road Station and Al Seef Station, the Ferry will be calling at 09:55 am, 01:45 pm, and 05:35 pm. Sheikh Zayed Road Station and Al Seef will run roundtrips from 04:00 pm to 10:00 pm.

The Ferry service from Al Wajeha Al Maeyah Station to Marasi Station will be at 08:00 am, 09:15 am, 11:05 pm, 12:35 pm, 02:05 pm, 03:55 pm, 05:20 pm, 06:30 pm and 08:20 pm. From Marasi Station to Al Wajeha Al Maeyah Station, the Ferry service will be at 08:55 am, 10:25 am, 12:15 pm, 01:45 pm, 03:15 pm, 05:05 pm, 06:15 pm, 07:40 pm and 09:30 pm.

The timing of the Ferry service from Marasi Station to Sheikh Zayed Road Station will be at 08:15 am, 09:35 am, 11:25 am, 12:55 pm, 02:25 pm, 04:15 pm, 05:35 pm, 06:50 pm, and 08:40 pm. From Sheikh Zayed Road Station to Marasi Station, the Ferry service will be running at 08:35 am, 10:00 am, 11:50 am, 01:20 pm, 02:50 pm, 04:40 pm, 05:55 pm, 07:15 pm, and at 09:05 pm.

During the first three days of Eid, Abra timing will be as follows: Traditional Abra will operate at Dubai Creek Stations (Dubai Old Souq to Baniyas), (Ghubaiba to Sabkha), (Sabkha to Fahidi), and (Baniyas to Seef) from 10:00 am to 01:00 (of the following day). At the Sheikh Zayed Road, abras will operate from 04:00 pm to 11:30 pm. The air-conditioned abra will be visiting Jaddaf and Dubai Festival City from 09:00 am to 01:00 am (of the following day).

The Electric Abra at Burj Khalifa will operate from 06:00 pm to 11:00 pm and at marina, Seef, Dubai Festivity City, Baniyas, and Al Fahidi 04:00 pm to 11:30 pm.

All paid parking zones, except for multi-level parking terminals, will be free to use from Sunday 2 June 2019 to Friday 7 June 2019. Fees will be reinstated as of Saturday 8 June 2019.

All of service providers centres (Technical Testing) will be closed during Eid Al Fitr holiday from Monday 3 June 2019 to Friday 7 June 2019 and resume duty on Saturday 8 June 2019. Shamil Service Centres (Al Aded, Qusais, Nad Al Hamar and Muhaisina) will be closed from Sunday 2 June 2019 to Friday 7 June 2019 and resume duty on Saturday 8 June 2019.