RTA announces services timings during holy month of Ramadan

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced changes to the business hours of its services during the holy month of Ramadan. RTA services affected by the Ramadan timing include Customers’ Happiness centres, paid parking zones, public buses, Dubai Metro and Tram, marine transit modes, and service-provider centres (Technical Testing).

Detailing the changes, Yousef Al-Reda, CEO of Corporate Administrative Support Services Sector, RTA, said, “The service timing of Customers’ Happiness centres during Ramadan will be as follows: Umm Al Ramool Center: From 09:00 am to 02:00 pm, from Sunday to Thursday. At Al Tawar, Al Awir, Al Manara, Deira, Al Barsha and Al Kafaf Centers: From 09:00 am to 05:00 pm, from Sunday to Thursday. RTA has recently opened the smart 24/7 customer happiness center.

The Metro Stations on the Red Line and Green Line will be operating from Saturday to Wednesday from 05:00 am to 00:00 (midnight). On Thursday from 05:00 am to 01:00 am (of the following day), and on Friday from 10:00 am to 01:00 am (of the following day).

Dubai Tram will be operating from Saturday to Thursday from 06:00 am to 01:00 am (of the following day), and on Friday from 09:00 am to 01:00 am (of the following day).

“The service timings of public buses (Dubai Bus) during Ramadan will be as follows: Main Bus Stations, such as Gold Souq, will operate from 04:25 am to 00:02 am (past midnight). Al Ghubaiba Station will be in service from 04:16 am to 00:31 (past midnight). Sub-stations, such as Satwa, will start from 05:00 am to 11:59 pm except for Route C01 operating around-the-clock. Al Qusais Station will run bus service from 04:20 am to 11:31 pm, and Al Quoz Industrial Station will be in operation from 06:00 am to 11:35 pm. Jebel Ali Station will operate from 05:40 am and continue up to 11:30 pm,” explained Al-Reda.

Metro Link Bus stations at Rashidiya, Mall of the Emirates, Ibn Battuta, Burj Khalifa, Abu Hail, and Etisalat will be in service from 05:00 am to 00:20 am (past midnight). It is noteworthy that the timing of feeder bus services will be synchronised with the timing of the metro journeys.

Inter-city bus stations and commercial coaches will be operating as follows: Main stations, such as Al Ghubaiba, will be operating around-the-clock to Sharjah (Jubail), and Abu Dhabi service will be running from 4:40 am up to 00:05 am (past midnight).

“Substations, such as the Union Square, will be in service from 04:30 am up to 00:35 am (past midnight). Al Sabkha Station will run from 06:00 am until 00:00 (midnight), and Deira City Centre Station will be operating from 05:35 am until 11:30 pm. Karama Station will run bus service from 06:06 am until 10:19 pm and Al Ahli Club Station will open from 05:55 am to 10:15 pm.

External Stations, such as Sharjah’s Al Taawun, will run from 05:30 am until 09:58 pm and Fujairah Station will operate from 05:23 am until 09:30 pm. Ajman Station will open from 04:27 am until 11:00 pm and Hatta Station will be in operation from 05:30 am until 09:30 pm. The timing of marine transit services during Ramadan will be as follows: The Water Bus will operate at Marina Stations (Marina Mall, Marina Walk, Marina Terrace, and Marina Promenade) from 12:00 (at noon) up to 00:00 (midnight). Dubai Ferry will be operating at Ghubaiba and Marina Stations at 11:00 am, 05:00 pm, and 06:30 pm. The Ferry will operate from Al Jaddaf Station to Dubai Water Canal Station at 05:30 pm and from Dubai Water Canal Station to Al Jaddaf Station at 07:35 pm.

The Water Taxi will operate daily from 09:00 am until 10:00 pm.

“Abra timing during Ramadan will be as follows: Traditional Abra will operate in Dubai Creek Stations (Ghubaiba, Baniyas, Dubai Old Souq and Al Seef) from 10:00 am until 00:00 (midnight). At the Sheikh Zayed Road abras will operate from 08:00 pm to 02:00 am (of the following day). The Electric Abra at Burj Khalifa will operate from 08:00 pm to 11:30 pm, and the air-conditioned Abra will operate (at Al Jaddaf, Dubai Festival City) from 07:00 am to 00:00 (midnight),” he added.

As for public parking, Al Reda said, “The parking fees will apply as follows from Saturday to Thursday: From 08:00 am to 06:00 pm, and from 08:00 pm to 00:00 (midnight). At Tecom, the tariff will apply from 08:00 am up to 06:00 pm. In the multi-level parking lots, the fees will be applicable 24/7.

The timing of service-provider centres during Ramadan will be as follows:

Tasjeel Enoc (Al Qusais, Al Awir, Al Barsha, Al Tawar, and Warsan) will be working from Saturday to Thursday from 09:00 am to 03:00 pm, and from 08:00 pm to 02:00 am (of the following day). In Hatta and Discovery Gardens from 09:00 am to 03:00 pm, and Jebel Ali from 08:00 am to 05:00 pm.

Emarat Shamil (Al Adid, Al Muhaisina, Nad Al Hamar, Al Qusais) from 09:00 am to 03:00 pm, and from 09:00 pm to 00:00 (midnight). Wasel (Belhasa, Al Arabi Center, and Nad Al Hamar) from 09:00 am to 03:00 pm, and from 09:00 pm to 02:00 am (of the following day).

Quick Registration: From 09:00 am to 05:00 pm, and from 09:00 pm to 03:00 am (of the following day). Cars: From 09:00 am to 03:00 pm, and from 08:00 pm to 01:00 am (of the following day). Al Shirawi Enterprises: From 09:00 am to 05:00 pm.

Al Mumayaz (Aswaaq Al Mizhar, Al Barsha Mall) From 09:00 am to 03:00 pm, and from 08:00 pm to 01:00 am (of the following day). Tamam Al Ghandi: From 09:00 am to 03:00 pm, and from 09:00 pm to 02:00 am (of the following day).