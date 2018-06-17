RTA awards contract for procuring 900 vehicles for Dubai Taxi

The Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai, chaired by Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, has awarded a contract for procuring 900 new vehicles to consolidate the Dubai Taxi fleet. The new lot includes 370 environment-friendly hybrid vehicles fitted with dual fuel-electric power motors.

"The procurement of new vehicles is part RTA’s efforts, represented by the Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC), to improve passenger transport services in Dubai. It enables the offering of unique and exclusive taxi services, meet the growing public demand, and enhance the level of service to achieve higher levels of customer happiness," said Al Tayer.

"The contract includes the procurement of 142 Toyota CAMRY, 193 Toyota INNOVA, 55 LEXUS, 370 hybrid Toyota CAMRY, and one Toyota HIACE. The contract also includes 15 Nissan ALTIMA, 123 Hyundai SONATA, and one H1.

"The procurement of 370 hybrid vehicles is in implementation of the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to optimise the use of energy in the UAE given its importance for people and development of various projects. The move is also part of RTA’s commitment to curbing carbon footprint of taxis by 2% as required by the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy and the Green Economy drive. The move also contributes to realising RTA’s strategic goal of Safety & Environmental Sustainability, besides supporting the Green Economy drive," added Al Tayer.

Reflecting on the contract, Dr Yousef Al Ali, CEO of Dubai Taxi Corporation, said, "As part of its strategic goals, DTC is seeking to ensure excellent operation for people’s happiness. A limited tender was released where official invitations were made to auto dealers and strategic partners of the DTC in the context of solid bilateral cooperation over 23 years. Vendors were requested to support the new vision of DTC "Pioneers in Safe, Reliable and Smart Transport Services." The step is particularly important given the growing public demand for transport means; which is in line with the urban and demographic growth witnessed by Dubai; which has become a key business hub and a point of attraction for investors and business leaders from all over the world."

"Under the contract, Al-Futtaim Automotive, Arabian Automobiles Company and Juma Al Majid Establishment will provide technical support and supervision to the DTC, any time needed. They will also provide theoretical and practical training to the staff and technicians of the DTC on the new vehicles. A copy of the maintenance Manual will also be provided for mechanical, electric and body repairs along with spare part manuals," added Al Ali.