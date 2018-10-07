RTA awards contract worth AED630 mn for roads leading to Expo project

By WAM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has issued a directive to immediately begin the construction of roads and transportation systems relating to the hosting Expo 2020.

The Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, has awarded two contracts of the last two phases (5 and 6) of the roads leading to the Expo project. The main objective of the project is to ensure a smooth traffic flow for visitors as well as for future projects in the area. These two phases include improvements to both Jebel Ali-Lehbab Road and the intersection of Emirates Road with Jebel Ali-Lehbab Road. The total cost of these two phases amounts to AED630 million.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, said, "The improvement of roads leading to the Expo is one of the big projects currently undertaken by RTA to serve the needs of the Expo 2020 in Dubai. Due to the massive nature of the project, it had been split into six phases to ensure the timely completion of works, well before the opening of the Expo. Contracts for the previous four phases had already been awarded."

"Phase 5 covers the construction of bridges extending 2.6 kilometres, km, and roads running up to three km. Jebel Ali-Lehbab Road will be widened from three to six lanes in each direction over a three km sector, and service roads will be built to improve the current traffic situation. At the intersection with Al Asayel Road, Jebel Ali-Lehbab Road will be elevated to a bridge spanning 800 metres of six lanes in each direction. Two other bridges will be constructed to link Jebel Ali-Lehbab Road with a service road extending one km to ensure a smooth traffic flow from and to the Expo. During this phase, Al Asayel Road will have a surface signalised at the intersection with Jebel Ali-Lehbab Road to ensure a smooth entry and exit from and to Jebel Ali Industrial Area and JAFZA," Al Tayer explained.

"Phase 6 covers the improvement of roads leading to the Expo encompassing the construction of bridges extending 1.4km and roads of eight km in length. Lanes on Jebel Ali-Lehbab Road will be increased from four to six in each direction over a three-km stretch, and the Emirates Road will be upgraded over a five-km stretch," Al Tayer said.

"The existing roundabout at the junction of Emirates Road and Jebel Ali-Lehbab Road will be upgraded to a flyover to ensure free traffic flow in all directions. Accordingly, Jebel Ali-Lehbab Road will be elevated to a bridge of four lanes in each direction, and two-lane service roads will be built on both sides. There will be turns and ramps to facilitate the flow of traffic from Emirates Road to Abu Dhabi and vice versa, and from Jebel Ali-Lehbab Road to Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Road. Traffic will flow smoothly northward from Jebel Ali-Lehbab Road to the Emirates Road in the direction of Dubai, and southward from Jebel Ali-Lehbab Road to the Emirates Road in the direction of Abu Dhabi," he added.

Over the past few months, RTA had awarded four contracts for the improvement of roads leading to the Expo project. Phases 1 and 2 included contracts for improving Jebel Ali-Lehbab Road and the intersection with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road. These two phases also included the construction of bridges on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road to serve the traffic from and to the Expo 2020.

Phase 3 and 4 included upgrading two intersections of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Road with both Jebel Ali-Lehbab Road and Al Yalayes Road. They also cover the development of two flyovers at the Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Road at the Dubai Investment Park and the widening of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Road from two to five lanes in each direction.