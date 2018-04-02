RTA awards Dh1.3bn contract for Phases 3 and 4 of roads to Expo project

The Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, has awarded two contracts worth AED 1.3 billion for phases 3 and 4 of roads leading to Expo 2020 project. The project is intended to ensure a smooth flow of traffic to serve exhibition visitors as well as future projects in the area.

The latest announcement comes as per the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to immediately start the construction of roads and transport projects related to Expo 2020, The project covers the improvement of two intersections of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street with both Jebel Ali Lehbab Street and Al Yalayes Street in addition to the construction of two flyovers at the Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street near the Dubai Investment Park. The Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street will be widened from two to five lanes in each direction.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, said, "The improvement of roads network leading to Expo is one of the biggest road projects currently undertaken by the RTA to meet the needs of hosting Expo 2020 in Dubai. Due to the immense nature of the project, it had been divided into six phases to ensure the delivery of all works on the prescribed timeline, well before the opening of Expo."

The RTA has developed a master plan to meet the requisites of Dubai’s hosting Expo 2020 aimed at ensuring safe and smooth mobility for visitors to Expo and events. Projects underway include Route 2020 for extending the Red Line of Dubai Metro as well as public transport routes and means including buses and taxis.