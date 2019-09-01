RTA, Careem launched Hala e-hailing Service in Dubai

By Dubai Media Office

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced today the official launch of the joint venture with Careem, combining world-class technology with RTA’s industry knowledge.

The new company, Hala, is the newest way to book a Dubai Taxi. Via the Careem app, it enables customers to ride at the touch of a button. Hala is the key to unlocking the most available and convenient travel in the city.

The launch was announced during a press event held by Ahmed Bahrozyan, Chief Executive Officer of Public Transport Agency (PTA), Bassel Al Nahlaoui - Managing Director of Careem Gulf and Pakistan, and Clemence Dutertre - Chief Executive Officer of Hala, Ibrahim Sultan AlHaddad, Director, Commercial & Investment Department Hala Board member, and Adel Shakeri, Director, Planning and Business Development, Public Transport Agency, RTA.

Ahmed Hashim Bahrozyan expressed his pride at the official launch of Hala, confirming that this step reflects RTA’s commitment to the directions and aspirations of Dubai Government in the digital transformation of all services, especially in the field of mobility in the Emirate of Dubai. This initiative will boost taxi sector in Dubai in terms of easy access to vehicles through e-hailing, which helps the Authority to achieve integration between the various means of transport.

He added that the partnership with Careem was established in several stages, the first of which was in December 2018 in the presence of HE Mattar Al Tayer, General Manager and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, and Careem officials. In July the brand of the joint venture was named "Hala". The trial run of the e-hailing service started with 2,000 of Dubai Taxis via Careem App, and the official launch will now cover 5,500 taxis by mid-September.

Contracts have been signed between "Hala” and the seven taxi franchise companies in Dubai. Careem’s e-hailing system has been integrated with RTA’s taxi management systems. Drivers have been trained on receiving e-hailing requests from customers and new relevant concepts associated with this advanced service.

Commenting on the occasion, Bassel Al Nahlaoui - Managing Director of Careem Gulf and Pakistan, said: “We are very excited to see Hala officially launch today. It is a milestone moment for the industry, with the public and private sectors coming together to bring ride hailing tech to everyday taxis. Residents and visitors of Dubai will now be able to find the closest Dubai Taxi to them on demand, see a fare estimate and time of arrival before booking their ride and connect their credit card for easy, hassle free payment via the Careem app. We look forward to seeing Hala becoming a much loved addition to the app.”

Hala’s CEO Clemence Dutertre, added: “Launching Hala has been an inspiring journey so far; being given the opportunity to harness and leverage the power of Careem’s technology by empowering the Dubai Taxi under the patronage of the RTA is truly compelling. Hala is not only revolutionising the way people book their beloved taxis in Dubai; it is driven by a motivation to progress and transform transportation across Dubai, while bringing opportunity to the drivers we are proud to call our Captains. Our vision is for Hala to become synonymous with the smart way to move. Economic, available - Hala exists to provide an innovative approach to travel, unlocking this wonderful city for the people.”

Dubai Taxi prices will range from 8 AED during regular hours, 9 AED at night and 12 AED during peak hours. Hala has been ramping up the fleet to reach over 5,500 Dubai taxis available on the Careem app by mid-September covering about 50 percent of the RTA’s taxi fleet. The aim is to bring down the Estimated Time of Arrival (ETA) to less than 5 minutes over the next few months.