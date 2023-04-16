RTA carries out 9 community initiatives in celebration of Ramadan and Eid Al-Fitr

By E247

Al Tayer praises volunteers and their children

Al Mehrizi:

• Over 700 volunteers contributed 2,000 hours during Ramadan

• Meals-On-Wheels initiative distributes 40,000 iftar meals throughout the emirate

• Zayed Day for Humanitarian Work highlights Emirati efforts to enhance global charitable activities

• Our goal is to spread happiness and joy with a passion to achieve more

• Thanks to sponsors and supporters of our community initiatives, we look forward to further collaboration

During the holy month of Ramadan and the occasion of the approaching Eid Al-Fitr, Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) partnered with public and private organisations to implement nine initiatives targeting various community groups, including drivers, labourers, low-income families, the elderly, orphans, sick children, and road users.

Approximately 700 volunteers from RTA and beyond participated in the community initiatives carried out during Ramadan, completing a range of tasks until they reached the intended beneficiaries. Collectively, they contributed 2,000 volunteer hours to all initiatives throughout Ramadan.

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, RTA, closely monitored the coordination and preparations for these charitable initiatives until they reached their rightful beneficiaries. He commended the efforts of volunteers and their children during Ramadan and Eid Al-Fitr and their dedication to bringing joy to the targeted recipients.

Nine initiatives

"RTA implemented nine charitable initiatives during Ramadan, with plans to continue these efforts during Eid Al-Fitr," said Rowdah Al Mehrizi, Director of Marketing & Corporate Communication, Corporate Administrative Support Services Sector, RTA.

"Five initiatives were carried out during Ramadan, including Meals-On-Wheels, Zayed Day for Humanitarian Work, The Emirates Society for Parents Care and Relief, Ramadan Aman Campaign, and The Iftar project. The Eid Al-Fitr initiatives consisted of Kiswat Eid (Eid Clothing), Fun Journey, Eidiyah (Eid gift), and Eid Happiness. These initiatives were planned and aligned with RTA's community initiatives strategy in collaboration with strategic partners, supporters, and volunteers. RTA intends to launch these initiatives annually on a regular basis," she explained.

"RTA's efforts are guided by our leaders' thoughts in providing humanitarian support to beneficiaries and making sustainability a theme for our community initiatives and projects, particularly during the holy month. These efforts are exemplified by the '1 Billion Meals Endowment' Campaign, launched during Ramadan by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The campaign aims to provide millions of meals to deserving individuals sustainably. In support of this effort, RTA contributed 5 million dirhams," added Al Mehrizi.

Meals-On-Wheels

"The initiatives covered a range of content, objectives, and target groups, but all shared the common purpose of promoting goodwill during Ramadan and Eid Al-Fitr. They include the Meals-On-Wheels initiative, where iftar meals are prepared at RTA's Head Office by dozens of volunteers from RTA and beyond for delivery by a bus that operates from 4:30 pm until 6:30 pm daily, travelling to workers' accommodation determined in coordination with relevant entities in different areas of the emirate. These include Al Khawaneej, Al Quoz Industrial, Al Muhaisnah, Al Mamzar, Jumeirah Village Circle, and many others. Bus, delivery bike, truck and taxi drivers also benefited from the initiative, as the campaign provided more than 40,000 iftar meals during Ramadan" she noted.

Zayed Day for Humanitarian Work

"In the month of giving, charitable campaigns and initiatives continue to showcase the spirit of the Emiratis. RTA participated in Zayed Day for Humanitarian Work, a day that reflects the UAE's dedication to consolidating charitable efforts and promoting values of giving and tolerance. These values were instilled by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and Their Highnesses the Rulers of the Emirates are committed to following in his footsteps. On the 19th of Ramadan each year, RTA distributes Ramadan Rations by providing nol cards worth 500 dirhams each to targeted low-income families, eligible groups, and taxi drivers," continued Al Mehrizi.

Ramadan Aman

"Initiatives included the 9th Ramadan Aman campaign, which focuses on reducing traffic accidents and excessive speeding under the theme Together... Ramadan without Accidents. The campaign targets motorists, bike and e-scooter users, and pedestrians by distributing light iftar meals to drivers at intersections from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm. Some locations include City Walk intersection, Etihad Museum intersection, Century Mall intersection, and Union Coop Al Tawar intersection. RTA's Women Committee also distributed nol cards to low-income families in various areas such as Satwa, Oud Al Muteena Dubai, Shabiyat Al Qusais, Oud Al Mutina, Al Bada'a, Shabiyat Al Rashidiya, Al Manama, and Al Muhaisnah.

"RTA was the silver sponsor of The Emirates Society for Parents Care and Relief initiative, where Ramadan Rations and iftar meals were distributed, along with 108 nol cards, each worth 500 dirhams, to the elderly and low-income families. Additionally, RTA supported Beit Al Khair Society's "The Iftar" project, where a tent was set up in Al Muhaisnah to provide iftar meals for residents.

Eid Al-Fitr Initiatives

"RTA is committed to spreading joy during Eid Al-Fitr celebrations by continuing community initiatives reaching out to as many beneficiaries as possible. Initiatives included Kiswat Al Eid (Eid Clothing), where Eid clothes were provided to orphans and sick children, and Eidiyah, which presented gifts to around 300 eligible children. The Eid Happiness initiative, in coordination with the Red Crescent Authority in Dubai, involved purchasing new clothes for children and delivering them to eligible beneficiaries before Eid Al-Fitr. Additionally, RTA organised a fun journey to the Museum of the Future for groups of orphans and those suffering from childhood cancer to share the joy of Eid Al-Fitr with them.

Sponsors

"Numerous government and private agencies supported and sponsored these initiatives. These entities are always eager to contribute to RTA's activities by providing financial and moral backing in terms of preparation, processing, and coordination. Some of these include the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai, Beit Al Khair Society, Emirates Red Crescent Authority, The Permanent Committee for Labour Affairs (PCLA) in Dubai, Keolis-MHI, Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC), as well as Tokio Marine Insurance Company and Dubai Investments," concluded Al Mehrizi.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.