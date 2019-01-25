RTA certified as the first entity to apply Maximo in transportation

By Staff

IBM has certified Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) as the first entity specialized in roads & transport that applies Maximo system in transportation.

RTA’s successful implementation of the system covers linear assets and various applications for managing contracts in various affiliated agencies and sectors.

Nasser Abu Shehab, CEO of RTA’s Strategy & Corporate Governance, was delighted with the achievement. “This certificate echoes RTA’s continued efforts to use the latest technology to raise the satisfaction and happiness of clients. These objectives are encapsulated in two of RTA’s Strategic Goals; Smart Dubai and RTA Excellence. However, we need to extend our efforts to maintain this high-performance level,” commented Abu Shehab.

“Obtaining this valuable certificate from a technology leader such as the IBM culminates the relentless efforts of the concerned bodies within RTA towards improving the public transport sector as well as the infrastructure of Information Technology, which plays a crucial role in automating the services to customers and bringing happiness to them. RTA is fully aware of the paramount importance of various types of assets, and therefore seeks to ensure their sustainable."