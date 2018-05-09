RTA closes 40 private parking lots contrary to requirements

The Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, in Dubai has closed 40 private parking yards following an inspection campaign, where offending parking operators were found to breach the prescribed stipulations in place or have failed to obtain the applicable licensing permits.

Maitha bin Adai, CEO of RTA’s Traffic and Roads Agency, said, "This inspection campaign was launched to enforce the compliance with the new stipulations set for private parking yards after exhausting the grace period granted to operators to realign their business with the approved standards. Warnings were served, and violations were issued in coordination with Dubai Police for towing the remaining vehicles in those yards."

Accordingly, 40 private parking yards have been closed, and 165 violations have been issued to violators. The measures aimed at improving the quality of services on offer to parking users and curbing offences made by operators of these parking yards.

"The revised and prescribed conditions call for providing electronic monitors at the entry of private parking yards for displaying the number of occupied and vacant parking slots. Details of the operator, parking instructions, parking fares and contact numbers have also to be displayed as well. These details have to be linked with RTA’s systems to ensure the optimal streamlining of the activity. The information gathered from these parking yards would be used in statistical studies or can be shared with the media, upon request, for enhanced transparency," added Bin Adai.

Sufficient lighting will be provided in these parking yards in line with the approved standards to ensure a clear night vision. The parking area has to be marked and numbered, and the entry/exit points have to be designed as per the applicable standards. The parking yards have to be supported by surveillance cameras linked to a recording TV system with the concerned parties.

"The purpose of the campaign is to have all operators of private parking yards adhere to the approved designs for these yards. Parking attendants have to wear an official uniform bearing the name of the operator. Detailed stipulations for this activity are obtainable from Customers’ Happiness Centres as well as the RTA website," Bin Adai concluded.