RTA closes, adjusts business hours of customer centres

By WAM

The Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, has announced the closure of some of its customers happiness centres and amending the business hours of others from Wednesday 1st April to 9 April 2020.

According to the plan, customers happiness centres working hours at Al Barsha and Deira, will be adjusted to start from 08:00 to 17:00. RTA-Dubai Municipality shared centres at Al Awir, Al Manara, Al Kafaf and Al Tawar will be closed during this period.

Twelve other centres run by service providers will be closed namely: Al Shirawi, Cars Al Mamzar, SpeedFit, Discovery Gardens, Arabian City, Al Tawar, Wasl Al Jaddaf, Al Arabi, Nadd Al Hamar, Al Mumayaz Al Barsha and Al Mizhar, and Shamil Al Muhaisnah.

During the period, the timing of 15 service provider centres will be modified to start from 08:00 to 16:00, namely: AutoPro at Satwa and Al Mankhool, and Tasjeel at Al Qusais, Al Barsha, Al Warsan, Motor City, Jebel Ali and Hatta in addition to Shamil at Al Hudaiba, Al Qusais and Nadd Al Hamar as well as Tamam Al Ghandi and Cars Deira.

RTA has called on clients to use smart and e-services to process their transactions smoothly. It also urged visitors of customer happiness centres and service provider centres to cooperate with the staffs of those centres and keep a safe distance (physical distancing).

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.