RTA completes 90% of Tripoli Street improvement project

In implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai to immediately start the implementation of the 5-Year Plan of Roads and Transport Projects to keep pace with the sustained development of Dubai, Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced that the completion rate of Tripoli Street Improvement Project had reached 90%.

The 12-km Street, which links Sh. Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road acts as a parallel one to the recently re-opened Airport Street Improvement Project. The project is expected to be opened by the end of June this year.

“The project will enhance the link between Dubai and Sharjah, ease traffic movement and streamline the access to Warqaa and Mirdif districts. It will also improve the traffic safety at the intersections with Rabat and Nad Al Hamar Streets nearby of Bel Remaitha Club,” said HE Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA.

“The project will increase the traffic flow to about 12,000 vehicles per hour in both directions (6000 vehicles per hour per direction) and reduce the traffic volumes by 30%. Upon completion, the project will act as a parallel to Al Amardi–Al Khawaneej as well as Al Awir - Ras Al Khor traffic corridors.

“Work is progressing at a fast pace in the project. The contractor has completed the extension of Tripoli St. from the intersection with Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan St. up to Emirates Road and the bridge linking the extension of Tripoli St. with the Emirates Road in the direction of Sharjah. Works were also completed in the flyover between Tripoli St. and Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street. Completion rate has reached 92% in the bridge at the intersection of Tripoli-Nouakchott Streets, and 75% in the tunnel at the intersection of Tripoli-Algeria Streets (Mirdif-Warqaa),” explained Al Tayer.

Project Components

“The project includes the widening of Tripoli St. over a 6.5 km stretch from the intersection with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (nearby Mirdif City Centre) up to Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street. It also includes the construction of a new 5.3 km-long street of three lanes in each direction from the intersection of Tripoli-Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Streets up to Emirates Road. Thus, the entire corridor will span about 12 km,” added Al Tayer.

“The project covers improvement of interchanges starting with upgrading the junction of Tripoli-Algeria Streets to a tunnel of three lanes in each direction to serve the traffic inbound from Rabat St. heading to Tripoli St., besides upgrading the existing intersection to a signalized junction. The completion of these works will cut the waiting time at the intersection from three minutes to less than a minute. The project also includes upgrading the existing roundabout at the intersection of Tripoli- Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Streets into a flyover to ensure free movement of vehicles in all directions.

“It also covers the construction of collector roads to serve the turn movements, two underpasses for camel crossings and widening the Camel Crossing No (3) at Emirates Road. Works also include upgrading the intersection at the extension of Tripoli St. and Emirates Road through the construction of a 3-lane bridge to serve the traffic inbound from Tripoli St. to Emirates Road in the direction of Sharjah. The project also includes widening Tripoli Road at several locations along with improvements at Bel Remaitha Club and two signalized junctions to replace existing roundabouts at Muhaisina. The project also includes the construction of a three-lane bridge to serve the traffic from Tripoli St. to Emirates Road in the direction of Sharjah, and a surface intersection for the traffic inbound from Sharjah heading to Emirates Road,” concluded Al Tayer.