RTA, Emaar join hands to promote Ferry service

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has signed an agreement with ‘At the Top, Burj Khalifa’ the most visited tourist attraction developed by Emaar Properties. This agreement aims to support RTA’s Ferry service through promoting the sale of Dubai Ferry tickets amongst Dubai visitors, residents and tourist groups received by Emaar.

Ahmed Bahrozyan, CEO of Public Transport Agency, signed the agreement on behalf of RTA and Ahmed Al Falasi, Executive Director of Group Operations, signed on behalf of Emaar, in the presence of officials from both parties.

“The agreement is the first phase of an ongoing scheme between RTA and ‘At the Top, Burj Khalifa’ to improve the marine transit network and enhance the experience of customers using water transport. According to the agreement, ‘At the Top, Burj Khalifa’ will promote the Ferry service amongst visitors and residents of Dubai as well as the tourist groups. The promotional campaign will highlight the mesmerizing features of the Ferry along with the cruise services provided, besides supporting ticket sale at the ticket booths within Ferry stations.

“RTA has six Ferry boats in operation and three others as standby for any surge in demand or private chartering. The Ferry has made 3700 voyages used by 105.5 thousand riders during the first half of this year, which warrants supporting the service. The Ferry shuttles between eight stations namely Ghubaiba, Marina Mall, Jaddaf, Water Canal, Sheikh Zayed Road, Water Front, Marasi and the Dubai Design District.

“The signing of the agreement reflects the keenness of RTA to cater to the needs of maritime tourism, especially as Dubai boasts of a picturesque coastal line dotted by fascinating skyline. ‘At the Top, Burj Khalifa’ will promote the Ferry service through selling tickets to enhance customers experience; which will ultimately reflect on improved services and customers’ happiness,” concluded Bahrozyan.

“We are excited to team with RTA in running this initiative, which contributes to spotlighting the Ferry service that offers fabulous sea cruises to residents and tourists descending on the city from all corners of the globe. We are always keen to build effective cooperation with all entities and offer more facilities to various spectrums of the community. Such a drive is compatible with our unwavering commitment to supporting the thriving tourist sector in Dubai and the UAE in general,” said Ahmed Al Falasi.