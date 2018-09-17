RTA embarks on Phase II of Remote Truck Monitoring System

By WAM

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the launch of Phase II of the remote monitoring system that detects faults in heavy vehicles and tracks the conduct of truck drivers on the nation’s roads. The new phase, which started this September, will see the installation of monitoring devices on trucks exceeding 15 years in service.

RTA’s Vehicles Safety Service Center at Jebel Ali will be responsible for this installation. RTA launched this technology in Feb 2017 as part of the Smart Dubai initiatives. It aims to improve the security of traffic safety and roads by reducing potential traffic accidents caused by trucks. At the same time, it provides a quality service to vehicle owners, enabling them with real-time monitoring of the movement of their vehicles and the conduct of their drivers.

"The second phase of the system follows the successful launch of the initial phase targeting vehicles exceeding 20 years in service. These two phases are part of a 3-phase roadmap to link all trucks licensed in Dubai; about 52,000 vehicles. In this phase, the remote monitoring system is fitted to heavy vehicles exceeding 15 years in service. The installation will be made during the registration renewal or the procurement of a new license," said Abdullah Yousef Al Ali, CEO of RTA’s Licensing Agency.

The installation service is available 24/7, and there are mobile units to offer the service to fleet owners on-site. The service is also accessible at RTA’s website (www.rta.ae), or by calling the Vehicles Safety Service (VSS) on 600560005, as well as by e-mail (vss.support@dt.ae) or visiting the VSS Center at Jebel Ali.

The service features include detecting the number of driving hours and attitude of drivers on the roads. Examples of such conducts include reckless driving, sudden braking, dangerous acceleration, exceeding speed limits, involvement in traffic accidents and driving in prohibited places, among others.

This initial phase targets about 20,00 vehicles per year. The service aims to classify the risks of vehicles, drivers and transportation companies. The service will reduce drivers’ complaints and prove effective in monitoring non-compliant vehicles and drivers. It will also standardise the pullover of trucks on roads during on-site inspections by referring to the driver risks classification rating, using instant information supplied by the system.

"This technology contributes to improving the safety of transportation and traffic, and curbing associated fatalities. The effective monitoring will also improve the environmental sustainability of transport and provide new government services using smart techniques, such as the internet, big data and AI applications. The development of these breakthrough technologies, and linking them with RTA’s Smart Monitoring Center, contributes to the compliance with the approved rules and regulations, as well," said Al Ali.