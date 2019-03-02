RTA exhibits Hybrid Abra at Dubai International Boat Show

By Staff

For the 12th consecutive year, Dubai’s Roads & Transport Authority (RTA), is taking part in the Dubai International Boat Show.

The event, which is held at the entrance of the Dubai Water Canal, kicked off on Tuesday, Feb 26th and continues up to March 2nd.

RTA’s participation aims at boosting the effective interaction with partners and showcasing marine transit services by lifting participants and visitors of this event descending on Dubai from all over the world. RTA’s stand this year features the new Hybrid Abra.

“RTA had been keen on participating in this annual showpiece since 2008. We firmly believe that the event contributes to RTA’s diverse marine transportation services to participants and visitors through offering them transit service from the Dubai Water Canal Stations to the venue of the event,” said Mohammed Abu Baker Al Hashmi, Director of Marine Transport, Public Transport Agency, RTA.

“The event provides a platform for the RTA to exhibit its key marine transport projects highlighted by the new Hybrid Abra; which reflects RTA’s vision of revamping the marine transit services and meeting the needs of riders.

“RTA’s continued participation in this Show is instrumental in keeping abreast of the latest industry trends in operating systems and the manufacturing of environment-friendly engines. The event also avails us the opportunity to acquaint with designers and manufacturers of boats and yachts worldwide, and review the best models that help us upgrade our marine services,” he continued.

“RTA’s stand in the Show this year is attracting more footfall of visitors and specialists keen to know more about our marine transit means such as Dubai Ferry, Water Taxi, Water Bus and various types of abras. A team of competent employees with excellent communication skills were deployed to communicate with visitors various and inform them about the marine transport services on offer,” added Al Hashmi.