RTA: Floating Bridge to close for 5 weeks for maintenance starting Monday 17 April 2023

By E247

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will close the Floating Bridge in both directions for 5 weeks starting this Monday 17th April 2023 to give way for major maintenance works.

To ensure a smooth traffic flow, RTA charted out an integrated plan to reroute the traffic to alternative roads and crossings namely Al Maktoum Bridge, Infinity Bridge, and Al Garhoud Bridge, open Al Mamzar Street’s exit for motorists coming from Al Ittihad Street in addition to main roads such as Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road as follows:

• Traffic from Sharjah through Al Ittihad Street: To use Al Mamzar Exit which will be open for traffic (previously restricted to Buses and Taxis) to ease the access to the Infinity Bridge via Cairo and Al Khaleej Streets.

• Traffic from Deira to Bur Dubai through Al Khaleej Street: To use the Infinity Bridge

• Traffic from Sharjah to Bur Dubai through Al Ittihad Road: To use the Infinity Bridge via Cairo and Al Khaleej Streets, as well as Al Garhoud Bridge or Al Maktoum Bridge.

• Traffic from Bur Dubai to Deira through Khalid bin Al Waleed Street: To use Al Maktoum Bridge and the Infinity Bridge.

• Traffic from Bur Dubai to Deira through Umm Hurair Road: To use Al Maktoum Bridge

• Traffic from Bur Dubai to Deira through Sheikh Zayed Road: To use Al Garhoud Bridge, Al Maktoum Bridge, Infinity Bridge and the Business Bay Crossing

• Traffic from Bur Dubai to Deira through Oud Metha Road: To use Al Maktoum Bridge and Al Garhoud Bridge

• Traffic from Bur Dubai to Deira through Al Riyadh Street: To use Al Maktoum Bridge

• Motorists travelling between Bur Dubai and Deira may use main roads such as Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road

Through the Enterprise Command and Control Centre and the Intelligent Traffic Systems Centre, RTA will monitor and manage the traffic movement to ensure smooth flow during the closure of the Floating Bridge. Road users are urged to stick to the speed limits and use alternative roads and public transport means. Riders are recommended to follow RTA’s social media channels, or contact the Call Centre (8009090) for more information to ensure their safe and smooth travel to their intended destinations.

