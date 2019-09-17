RTA inspects manufacturing of train equipment for Route 2020 in Poland

By WAM

A technical delegation from Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, has recently visited one of Alstom’s trains manufacturing establishments in Poland to examine the manufacturing of equipment used in Route 2020 project trains. The visit was part of RTA’s set plans and timetable of delivering trains for this project.

"The aim of this visit was to ensure compliance with the highest standards of quality in the manufacturing of key components of Route 2020. The visit also aimed to ensure the quality of materials in use matches the specifications and requirements of the project," said Abdul Mohsen Ibrahim Younes, CEO of Rail Agency, RTA.

"Materials manufactured for Route 2020 project are sourced from top suppliers at rigorous international quality standards to maintain the highest safety levels throughout the project phases. Route 2020 constitutes a landmark in the improvement and expansion of public transport network in Dubai, especially as the project’s name is linked with the showpiece event of Expo 2020," he added.

"RTA makes several factory visits in countries manufacturing various parts of the project to verify the quality of workmanship, compliance with the project standards, and commitment to the delivery time," concluded Younes.