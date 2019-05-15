RTA, International Institute for Tolerance team up to support Year of Tolerance

By Wam

Matar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Dubai’s Roads and Transports Authority, RTA, and Dr. Hamad Al Shaibani, Managing Director of International Institute for Tolerance, IIT, signed a partnership agreement to strengthen cooperation and exchange experiences to support the UAE’s initiative in declaring 2019 as the Year of Tolerance.

Several directors from both parties attended the signing of the agreement.

Stating that the agreement showcased the willingness of RTA to transform the values of tolerance into real-life practices, Al Tayer said the RTA would lend support to the initiatives of the IIT to make them a success.

He added, "The UAE is a universal model for tolerance and coexistence among people from multi nationalities, origins and religions advocated by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces. More than 200 nationalities live in peace and happiness in the UAE. They enjoy a life free of hatred, radicalism and discrimination in a country that criminalises such negative conduct. The establishment of the Ministry of Tolerance is a practical illustration of this concept. We believe that the signing of this agreement is a major step towards making tolerance a corporate identity of RTA," he added.

Al Shaibani extended his heartfelt appreciation to the RTA for teaming up with IIT. "The agreement supports IIT over projects focused on developing human thoughts, showcasing the spirit of tolerance and coexistence, and empowering the true concept of a tolerant community. Such efforts are in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the arch supporter of a development model built on investing in humans," said Al Shaibani.

Al Shaibani pointed out that IIT launched several initiatives and agreements, including an agreement with the Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government, which culminated in launching a Diploma in Tolerance, the first-of-its-kind in the region. The initiative is in line with the strategy of the Ministry of Tolerance to promote tolerance and nurture a tolerant generation that lives in peace and happiness.