RTA introduces seasonal operation network of marine transit through big data

By Dubai Media Office

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is preparing for the debut of the seasonal operation network of marine transit means later this year following the completion of a project for the full automation of ticketing of marine transport modes. The step utilises big data feed of marine transport services, such as ridership, revenues, operational rates and others. The initiative will pave the way for uplifting marine transport services and improving network efficiency quite considerably.

“The automation of marine transport fares initiative coupled with the use of big data have given us the flexibility to work on an initiative for launching a seasonal operation network of the marine transport to achieve more efficiency and punctuality. Such operation will be matched by sound plans and accurate timetables comparable with the best in the industry worldwide,” said Mohammed Abu Bakr Al Hashmi, Director of Marine Transport, Public Transport Agency, RTA.

“The study methodology of this project used the predictive analysis technique in analysing marine transport data. It is anticipated that changes and flexibility of the network would impact the operational time, service frequency, number of riders, occupancy rates, and revenues of marine transit modes. The scope of the project study included an internal algorithm for analysing and treating big data from multiple sources. It also involved mapping out a flexible operational plan for a marine transit network that can also be used in analysing future data of this sector,” he explained.

Recapping the project deliverables, Al Hashmi said, “We have developed a seasonal network for marine transit services covering the summer, winter, Ramadan, Eids and other events in Dubai, which can be activated for each season separately. When developing the initiative, due consideration has been given to avoid impacting the number of riders, increase the occupancy rates, and reduce the operational expenses of marine transit means.”

Al Hashmi anticipated that the flexible seasonal network initiative would cut the number of infeasible journeys, reduce the direct operational costs and increase the occupancy of RTA’s marine transit modes.

