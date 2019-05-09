RTA introduces smart system to detect vacant parking spaces at Deira and World Trade Centre

By Staff

Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has rolled out a smart parking system initiative at Al Rigga and Dubai World Centre parking slots along the extension of Sheikh Zayed Road (E11).

About 2030 ground sensors and 70 overhead digital cameras have been installed together with a central control system covering 3035 parking slots. The system provides instant information about vacant parking spaces in covered zones.

The installation of the system is part of RTA’s relentless endeavours to provide handy services to beneficiaries. The new service enables parking users to quickly identify vacant parking slots either through Find Parking service on RTA App, or 13 Parking Variable Message Signs Electronic Boards.

“The digitalization of RTA’s various services and systems is in line with Dubai Government’s transformation from an eGovernment to a Smart Government,” said Eng. Maitha bin Adai, CEO of RTA’s Traffic and Roads Agency.

“The system involves sophisticated technologies like ground sensors and digital cameras to monitor the usage of parking through detecting vacant slots and instantly transmitting information to the central system for display onto the information signs and the smart app,” explained Bin Adai.

“The new service provides real-time and accurate information about the number and location of vacant parking slots in covered zones. Thus, it makes it easy for users and saves them the hassles of finding parking slots, as it saves 20-30% of the time spent in searching for a parking in conventional parking areas. The smart parking system reduces traffic accidents and congestions and saves about 8 minutes in the search for parking. It also improves the quality of air by curbing the carbon emissions of vehicles searching for parking space to the tune of 239 tons of carbon dioxide per annum.

“The smart parking system project aims at realising the strategic goals of RTA and Dubai Smart Government and bringing happiness to people. It will enhance the efficiency of RTA operations through analyzing data received from the central smart parking control system and making use of it to improve the monitoring and inspection services as well as future expansion plans,” concluded Bin Adai.