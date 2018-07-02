RTA issues Right-of-Way Utilities Distribution Manual

Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai announced the release of the Right-of-Way Utilities Distribution Manual with the aim of streamlining the distribution of infrastructural utilities on the right-of-way. The Manual is consistent with the world’s top practices as well as the Strategic Plan of Dubai Government 2021.

"The Manual focuses on the optimal distribution of infrastructural utilities on the right-of-way in line with the needs of mobility and service requirements in Dubai. It sets the Manuallines for undertaking infrastructural works on the right-of-way, and the stipulations of various phases of No Objection Certificates for projects," said Maitha bin Adai, CEO of Traffic and Roads Agency.

"The Manual has been prepared in coordination with other service entities and providers in Dubai with the aim of delivering quality services matching to the highest standards worldwide. The ultimate objective of the Manual is to maintain the profile of Dubai as a pioneering and smart cosmopolitan city, and boost its international competitiveness and ability to bring happiness to residents, visitors and clients from all community segments," added Maitha.

"Through this Manual, RTA and its strategic partners define the width and route of different utility lines within the right-of-way such that the Manual is applied and endorsed as a reference for designing roads, especially in new developments areas in Dubai. The Manual adopts a new pattern conducive to sustainable development and provides spaces necessary for pedestrian and cycling lanes as well as public transit means. It also allocates sufficient spaces that meet the requirements of service providers, such as irrigation networks, to spread greens befitting the vision of the emirate.

"The Manual hits a host of objectives such as mapping procedures of obtaining NOCs for infrastructural works (e-NOC) and develops model layouts and standard cross-sections defining the width and path of utility lines as part of various types of right-of-way in Dubai. It also facilitates the coordination between service entities, service providers, consultants and contractors; which will reduce the duration of approvals for schemes distributing services on the right-of-way," explained Maitha.

"The Manual will reduce and eliminate the conflict between the locations and routes of different service lines within the right-of-way. It also explains the works and criteria for extending services using the Non-Disruptive Road Crossings (NDRC) approach, and charts out procedures for obtaining approvals related to these works. It also describes the optimal solutions for extending service lines within the right-of-way of current and future development projects in line with Dubai master development plans. In particular, it defines the needs of service entities for issuing NOCs and procedures required for protecting their existing services.